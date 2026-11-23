Yun Tae-in, Korea's national paraclimbing athlete, poses for photograph during an interview with the JoongAng Sunday at an indoor climbing gym in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 11. KIM SEONG-RYONG

After a motorcycle accident left the former hairdresser with little feeling in his legs, the international bronze medalist learned to let go of resentment and scale new challenges.

The scratches on Yun Tae-in's legs tell a story he cannot feel. A car crash in 2023 left the then-hairdresser paralyzed from the waist down. He could no longer feel much of anything in his legs.

Yet in early November, he became Korea's first international medalist in paraclimbing— just 18 months after he first got on the wall.

Yun's unexpected trajectory came on March 17, 2023. He had the right of way when a car cut across his motorcycle. When he woke up in the hospital, his spine was broken, and he was paralyzed from the waist down. He spent months bitterly blaming the driver.

Paraclimbing Paraclimbing has 10 classifications based on the type and severity of athletes' disabilities, including visual impairments, limb loss and neurological conditions. The Range and Power, or RP, classifications range from RP1 to RP3, with lower numbers indicating a more limited condition. Yun competed in the RP2 category — for athletes with moderate limitations in muscle strength and physical movement. At the World Climbing Para Series Fukuoka 2026 in Japan in early November, another Korean paraclimber, Choi Hyung-wook, finished 18th in the men's AL2 category for athletes with a disability affecting one leg. Lee Da-gyung placed sixth in the women's B2 category for athletes with severely limited vision.

He eventually realized that rehabilitation was his only way forward. For two full years, he only missed two days, once for a cold and the other because of pain. One day, he was able to stand again.

“I didn't get to my feet using my legs. I lifted myself with my arms,” Yun told the JoongAng Sunday, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, during an interview at a climbing gym in western Seoul on Nov. 11.

“After all that time in a wheelchair, I couldn't believe how tall I felt. It's a strange experience to sit in a wheelchair and have people look down at you. But I thought, if I let myself feel offended, I'd be the one suffering. A disability is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Yun learned to stand again, but his career as a hairdresser was no longer an option. He might have looked no different from anyone else on his feet, but maintaining that position took nearly all his strength. A job that required him to stand for hours was simply out of reach.

Rather than dwell on the loss of his career, Yun chose to find a new path forward.

He threw himself into athletics, from basketball and table tennis to swimming. He also connected online with others who had developed physical disabilities later in life. A weightlifter he met online introduced him to a climbing workshop hosted by the Korea Paralympic Committee. Yun wasted no time booking his trip from Busan to Seoul to attend the session. Ahead of the workshop, he sought lessons at nearby climbing gyms, only to face rejection after rejection. He persisted until one gym let him try. A few attempts later, he was on his way to Seoul.

Yun Tae-in, Korea's first international paraclimbing medalist, far right, celebrates his accomplishment World Climbing Para Series Fukuoka 2026 in Japan. KOREA PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE

Yun's trek to Seoul came in May 2025, just over two years after the crash. He began training under national team coach Seo Jong-kuk, who remains his mentor to this day. By September that year, he had climbed to sixth place at the IFSC Para Climbing World Championships Seoul 2025.

About three years and six months after the accident, on Nov. 6, he claimed a medal on the international climbing stage at World Climbing Para Series Fukuoka 2026 in Japan. After the event, he only realized that he cut his shin on the wall when he looked down. The injury had gone unnoticed because he could hardly feel a thing.

Yun is blazing a trail in Korean paraclimbing — first to compete internationally, first to bring home a medal. And this medal is only the beginning for the fresh champion aiming for new heights.

Below are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity.





Yun Tae-in competes at the World Climbing Para Series Fukuoka 2026 in Japan in November. SCREEN CAPTURE

Q. Can you tell me what happened in the accident?

A. I was going straight on my motorcycle after the light turned green when an older driver made a left turn right into my path. I couldn't bring myself to accept my condition. I kept thinking it was just the shock of the accident and that I'd be back on my feet in no time.

I was wrong. For a long time, I blamed the driver. Eventually, though, the resentment began to subside. There was no undoing what had happened, so I chose to face my reality and devote myself to rehabilitation.

I spent 18 months in the hospital and another six months in outpatient treatment. I didn't even talk to the nurses or other patients. I thought, "Why waste my energy on conversation when I could use it to recover?" And then, one day, I managed to stand.





How do you climb when you can barely feel your legs?

I can't tell exactly where my feet are. You need to sense when your toes have found a hold, and that's hard for me. So I have to check with my eyes and make sure my feet are in the right place. I end up relying heavily on my arms and upper body to keep myself on the wall. But that's something all athletes in my classification have to deal with.





That must put you at greater risk of falling, doesn't it?

I can lose my footing without even noticing. It's only after my feet have slipped and I've begun to fall that I realize something has gone wrong.





When you first approached a climbing gym, were you able to give it a try?

No. I was turned away from one gym after another. It was disappointing, but I could understand why. Eventually, one place finally gave me a chance. I thought, "There's no way I can do this." So I canceled my train and hotel [to the Seoul workshop]. The next day wasn't much better, and I canceled again. But by the third day, I could feel myself getting better. I thought, "Wait a minute. Maybe I can do this after all. Maybe I could even become good at it."

Yun Tae-in, Korea's national paraclimbing athlete, poses during an interview with the JoongAng Sunday at a climbing gym in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 11. KIM SEONG-RYONG

It didn't take long to win a medal on the international stage.

My heart was pounding during the [Seoul] workshop. I wasn't sure if I was nervous or just thrilled that I'd finally found my calling. As my skills improved, I found more joy in climbing with each passing day. I consider myself fortunate.





Has your life changed a lot?

Well, my life would have taken a different path if I hadn't been injured. But the life I have now is fulfilling and happy, too.

I don't think I necessarily want to go back to the way things were. I've learned to let go of resentment, accept my disability and hold on to hope through grueling rehabilitation. I made the choice to move toward a brighter future.





It sounds like you're far from finished.

Of course. Paraclimbing will make its Paralympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, but my classification, RP2, won't be included. It's bittersweet, in a way, to be an athlete who can't compete at the Paralympics.

But I still have plenty of goals ahead of me, like winning my first silver and gold medals at the World Championships. I also want to be a role model for people with disabilities who have gone through hardships similar to mine and teach them how to climb.





BY KIM HONG-JOON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]