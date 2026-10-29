Pansori master faces arrest over 220 million won in teacher hiring bribes

Former National Traditional Arts Middle and High School principal Wang Ki-cheol faces a possible arrest over allegations he accepted 220 million won in bribes for teacher hiring.

Pansori (traditional Korean narrative song) master Wang Ki-cheol, former principal of the National Traditional Arts Middle and High School, is facing possible arrest on charges of taking 220 million won ($164,000) in bribes in exchange for hiring certain teachers.

The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing Thursday to review an arrest warrant for Wang, who faces bribery charges under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes, according to legal sources. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s anticorruption investigation unit applied for the warrant, and the Seoul Central District Public Prosecution Office filed it with the court.

While serving as principal, Wang allegedly received 100 million won from an applicant for a teaching position in pansori and 120 million won from an applicant for a teaching position in jeongga, a traditional vocal genre, during the school’s teacher recruitment for the 2025 academic year.

Police initially investigated only the 100 million won payment but added the second one to the warrant after uncovering evidence of it. If Wang is arrested, police plan to widen the investigation to whether he took bribes in other hiring cases.

Wang allegedly accepted all of the money in cash and told one applicant, “When you take out the money, don’t withdraw it all at once from an ATM. You have to withdraw it over several days.” Police suspect he told the applicant to split up the withdrawals because taking out a large sum at once could raise suspicion from banks or investigators.

Investigators also found that Wang told the applicants, in effect, that he “could exert influence on the evaluators” in the hiring process. Both applicants who paid Wang were ultimately hired, and both received far higher interview scores than the other candidates.

Wang has denied taking any money.





BY JEONG JIN-HO, LEE AH-MI [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



