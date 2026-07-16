Palaces pull the people in

Visitor numbers at Korea’s four major royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine rose 6.6 percent in the first half as interest in traditional culture grew.

Tourists, including foreign visitors, walk through Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul on July 16. YONHAP

Tourists, including foreign visitors, walk through Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul on Thursday.

Growing interest in Korean traditional culture drove an increase in visits to Korea's royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine this year. A total of 7,410,945 people visited the four major royal palaces — Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong and Deoksu — and Jongmyo Shrine during the first half of this year, according to the Korea Heritage Service.

This marks a 6.6 percent increase from the 6,949,465 visitors recorded during the same period last year.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]