Palaces pull the people in

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Special counsel postpones ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee's questioning due to health concerns
The investigation centers on the claim that an interior design company without a general contractor's license won the contract for the presidential residence's relocation through its close ties to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
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Police seek detention warrant for ‘Ol-d’Arc,’ lone woman who blocked entry to Olympic Park
Police requested a detention warrant for the internet-infamous woman accused of blocking officials from entering an Olympic Park vote-counting venue during a protest over ballot paper shortages.
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Actor Lee Ha-nee avoids indictment over unregistered talent agency
Prosecutors suspended indictment against actor Lee Ha-nee, her husband and their company over operating an unregistered one-person talent agency.
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'I am God': Cult leader sentenced to nine years for sexually abusing stepdaughter and follower
A court sentenced a pseudo-religious leader to nine years in prison for sexually abusing his stepdaughter and a female follower after using religious indoctrination to control them.