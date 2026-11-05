Palace intrigue: Seoul nighttime tour turns visitors into royal secret agents

Heungseon Daewongun and his wife speak during the Unhyeon Palace tour program in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 3. CHO JUNG-WOO

Seoul’s Unhyeon Palace night program lets visitors become Joseon-era (1392-1910) undercover agents trying to recover a lost royal seal through games, art and tea.

It was 6:30 p.m., and darkness had settled over central Seoul on a chilly autumn evening.

Beside a glowing, moon-shaped installation, a man dressed in a hanbok (traditional Korean dress) and a broad-brimmed gat (traditional Korean hat) emerged slowly from the shadows. He was Heungseon Daewongun (1820-1898), the father of Emperor Gojong (1852-1919), the last emperor of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).

“Tell me, who among you knows what Unhyeon Palace is?” Heungseon Daewongun asked in a commanding voice.

I stood in the courtyard of Unhyeon Palace in Jongno District, surrounded by fellow participants in an interactive nighttime program organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government as part of its Seoul Culture Night initiative. Unhyeon Palace was the private residence of Heungseon Daewongun and the childhood home of Emperor Gojong before taking the throne.

Running through Nov. 29, the program invites residents and tourists to step back in time, try traditional activities and immerse themselves in the history of the Joseon Dynasty.

“Last night, my royal seal vanished,” Heungseon Daewongun announced, his face clouded with concern.

“I have summoned you here in secret. From this moment on, you are my undercover agents.”

Our mission was to track down the stolen royal seal before dawn.





Before stepping into Joseon

I arrived at Anguk Station just before 6:30 p.m. and exited through Exit 4. Although I had walked these streets countless times, I could hardly remember ever visiting the neighborhood after dark. Under the moonlight, the familiar streets seemed transformed.

The palace’s main entrance was just a three-minute walk from the station. As I approached, the traditional tiled roofs and hanok (traditional Korean house) walls reassured me that I was on the right track.

People visit the Unhyeon Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 27. NEWS1

At the entrance, a staff member checked my name and handed me a badge and a sky-blue hanbok vest. All secret agents, I was told, were required to wear one.

When was the last time I had worn a hanbok? I couldn’t remember.

The moment I slipped it on, the magic of the experience began to take hold. I was no longer just a visitor. I was on a royal assignment.

Advance reservations are required through Naver Booking, with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. The two-hour experience costs 10,000 won ($7.30) per person, with each session limited to 20 participants.

According to city officials, the first six sessions were sold out and more sessions will open this Friday and Nov. 13.

Beyond the interactive program, Unhyeon Palace has also extended its general evening operating hours, remaining open until 9 p.m. through Nov. 29. The palace is closed on Mondays.





From rolling hoops to teatime

After appointing us as his undercover agents, Heungseon Daewongun instructed us to follow him. Suddenly, a servant appeared with our first assignment, promising a crucial clue to the royal seal’s whereabouts if we succeeded.

The challenge was hoop rolling, a traditional folk game.

My task was to roll a metal hoop using a long, hooked rod, guide it toward a cone about three meters (10 feet) away and bring it back to the starting line.

I had tried traditional games such as tuho, or arrow throwing, in elementary school, but hoop rolling was an entirely different challenge. Despite its seemingly simple premise, the game proved devilishly difficult.

A participant rolls a hoop for the first mission during the Unhyeon Palace tour program in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 3. CHO JUNG-WOO

My hoop barely stayed upright for a second before wobbling off course. Thankfully, I wasn’t the only one struggling.

“This is hard, but it’s so fun!” one participant laughed as she chased after her runaway hoop.

Although I never quite mastered the physics of hoop rolling, the generous servant awarded me a clue anyway: a blank, plastic-coated white bookmark.

Heungseon Daewongun soon reappeared, promising to provide us with a special device to decipher the hidden message if we passed our next test. We were then escorted to Norakdang, one of the palace’s main halls.





Nanchigi : Painting ink orchids

Inside Norakdang, table mats were neatly arranged with meok (traditional inksticks), inkstones and sheets of calligraphy paper. A court painter stood ready to guide us through our second task: nanchigi, the traditional art of painting orchids in ink.

Art had never been my specialty in school, and wielding a flexible calligraphy brush was an immediate reminder of that fact.

Participants practice drawing orchids during the Unhyeon Palace tour in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 3. CHO JUNG-WOO

The painter demonstrated the brush techniques before allowing us two practice attempts on scrap paper. We then moved on to our final artwork, painting orchids on a traditional paper fan.

Heungseon Daewongun was renowned for his exquisite orchid paintings. The key, we learned, was controlling the pressure of the brush to capture the texture and natural flow of the orchid.

Surrounded by fellow participants chuckling at their own clumsy brushwork, I found the exercise humbling. It also gave me a newfound appreciation for the regent’s artistic mastery.

Despite my less-than-stellar fan painting, I was rewarded with the promised decoding tool: a black light flashlight.

When I shone it onto the seemingly blank bookmark, a hidden message finally appeared.





A maid of honor in hanbok (traditional Korean dress) greets visitors during the Unhyeon Palace tour in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 3. CHO JUNG-WOO

Tea with Yeoheung Budaebuin

Our final stop was Irodang, the palace’s women’s quarters.

As we approached, a court lady-in-waiting stood outside, dressed in a costume reminiscent of the classic historical drama “Dae Jang Geum” (2003). Upon our arrival, she formally announced to her mistress that her guests had arrived.

Yeoheung Budaebuin, Heungseon Daewongun’s wife and King Gojong’s mother, graciously welcomed us inside for a traditional tea ceremony.

Inside the historic hall, we were served warm cinnamon-ginger tea alongside pumpkin gyeongdan, or rice-ball cakes, and burdock jeongwa, a type of candied root.

Tea and delicacies served during the Unhyeon Palace tour program CHO JUNG-WOO

Seated in the historic quarters with Yeoheung Budaebuin herself and a court lady serving the delicacies, I became so immersed in the Joseon atmosphere that I caught myself instinctively kneeling in a formal posture rather than sitting cross-legged.

During tea, she introduced us to the four guardian deities and quizzed participants on their significance.

I managed to answer one of the questions correctly, earning myself a second blank bookmark.







Mission accomplished

The dark, long corridor to find the stolen royal seal at the Unhyeon Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul CHO JUNG-WOO

With all our clues deciphered, we made our way through a long, enclosed wooden corridor known as a hoerang. City officials told us that this section of the palace is normally closed to the general public.

Walking through the narrow, dimly lit passageway of the historic hanok was slightly eerie.

At the far end stood a table displaying replica royal seals. Even with our clues in hand, identifying the correct seal required carefully piecing together the symbolic directions and elements associated with the four guardian deities.

After a moment of deliberation, I selected the correct seal.

But our mission wasn’t quite over yet. A celebration awaited us.

We returned to the courtyard where our first assignment had taken place. There, a woman in hanbok was waiting to lead the festivities.

To mark the successful completion of our mission, we were invited to dance along to her song. Soon, participants and actors alike joined hands to perform ganggangsullae, a traditional Korean circle dance traditionally performed beneath the full moon.

Dancing hand in hand beneath the moon, surrounded by the beauty of a historic palace, was certainly not something I had expected to do in a city as fast-paced and modern as Seoul.

For a couple of hours in the palace, the city outside seemed to disappear.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]