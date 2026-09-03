Paju sex workers pledge to end prostitution for good

Workers hired by Paju city authorities remove a glass window from an illegally constructed building in the city’s red-light district, known as Yongjugol, in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 22, 2023. YONHAP

Brothel owners and sex workers in Paju, Gyeonggi, vowed to end prostitution while seeking support for legal livelihoods and neighborhood revival.

Brothel owners and sex workers in a red-light district in Paju, Gyeonggi — once known as Yongjugol — publicly pledged Thursday to end prostitution in the area permanently.

“Starting today, we will end prostitution and publicly pledge that we will never take part in it again,” some 20 owners and workers from the red-light district said during a press conference held outside Paju City Hall.

“Paju mayor and city officials, police, women’s groups and other relevant organizations have made sustained efforts and held discussions with us. Despite many conflicts along the way, we have decided to support the city’s efforts to close the red-light district.”

They vowed to build a new community where they could coexist with residents.

“We made this decision ourselves to bring years of conflict to an end,” they said. “We will make a living through legitimate work and join residents in building a new community.”

The group, however, stressed that the individual participation of some business owners in meetings to prepare for a public forum on the livelihoods and future use of the area after the shutdown of the red-light district should not be taken as representing the views of the entire local community.

The declaration came as the Paju city government moves ahead with administrative procedures to dismantle the red-light district completely, including urban planning decisions and approval of an implementation plan.

The district’s brothel owners and workers submitted a proposal calling for a permanent end to prostitution, a transition to legal livelihoods and measures to revive the local commercial district on Aug. 24.

Photos of red-light district in Paju, Gyeonggi, are seen in a file image. JOONGANG ILBO

They demanded the city hold substantive talks on new livelihoods for workers and residents and ways to revitalize the struggling commercial district and community once prostitution is gone.

They urged Paju to recognize their voluntary pledge to permanently end prostitution as a tangible outcome of its efforts to close the red-light district and to speak directly with residents and those involved based on the proposal.

“The goal should be to eliminate prostitution while giving people, local businesses and the community a chance to rebuild together,” they said.

The group stressed, however, that the declaration did not amount to consent to compulsory land acquisition, any particular form of redevelopment or the surrender of property rights. It added that such issues should be negotiated separately with landlords and other stakeholders.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]