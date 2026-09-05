Overnight search finds no signs of missing crew members of capsized tugboat

Read more
-
Foreign minister to visit Nepal for ministerial talks on search for missing Koreans, other flood issues
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is expected to ask for Nepal's support in the search for the missing nationals and discuss measures for the recovery of affected areas and other issues of mutual concern.
-
About 180 cars affected after Busan gas station worker accidentally mixes gasoline with diesel
Depending on the extent of the damage, repair costs for affected vehicles are expected to range from roughly 1 million won ($743) to tens of millions of won.
-
Industry minister urges U.S. to ease tariffs on steel mill equipment
The minister made the remarks before attending a groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel (HPLS), which will supply automotive steel to global automakers' production facilities in the southern United States and Mexico.
-
Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics win combined 11 awards at IFA 2026
Samsung Electronics won four innovation awards at the annual tech show, and LG Electronics won seven product awards, including best brand.