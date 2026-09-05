Overnight search finds no signs of missing crew members of capsized tugboat

The Korea Coast Guard conducts a search and rescue operation for missing crew members who were aboard a tugboat that capsized in waters off Busan on Sept. 2. KOREA COAST GUARD STATION BUSAN

The 286-ton vessel was carrying six Korean and two Indonesian crew members when it overturned. One Indonesian crew member was rescued alive, and a Korean crew member was found unconscious and died later.

No signs were found of six crew members missing after a tugboat capsized earlier this week off the southeastern city of Busan, despite search and rescue efforts entering their fifth day, officials said on Saturday.

The 286-ton vessel was carrying six Korean and two Indonesian crew members when it overturned on Wednesday afternoon after setting off from Busan Port to tow a commercial ship. One Indonesian crew member was rescued alive. A Korean crew member was found unconscious and died later.

Six Coast Guard vessels were mobilized overnight to search for the remaining six crew members, but no signs of them were found. Due to the bad weather, underwater searches of the sunken vessel have not yet been carried out.

Search operations were set to continue during the day, with additional vessels scheduled to be mobilized.





Yonhap