Students head to a testing site at Chunchon High School in Chuncheon, Gangwon, as younger students cheer them on ahead of the annual college entrance exam on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Korea's 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test began nationwide with 551,864 students and heightened checks for phones, smart glasses and other AI-enabled devices.

Korea's annual college entrance exam, the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), kicked off at 1,312 testing sites nationwide on Thursday, with more than 550,000 students registered amid growing concerns over AI-assisted cheating.

This year, additional proctors have been deployed, and inspections of electronic devices and clothing are significantly tightened to prevent cheating with AI-powered devices such as smart glasses.

The stricter measures come amid growing concerns over AI-assisted cheating on the CSAT after the top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam admitted on Sunday to using generative AI and electronic devices to cheat.

About 8,400 additional personnel have been deployed to testing sites nationwide, including some 1,800 staff dedicated to detecting smart devices and 6,600 hallway monitors, on top of approximately 75,000 exam proctors.

Students' bags are to be stored separately in hallways outside exam rooms, and emergency alerts designed to sound even when phones are on silent mode will be sent at the highest alert level to help detect mobile phones hidden in bags rather than surrendered as required. The first was sent out at 8:30 a.m. and additional alerts will follow without warning.

Students must hand over all electronic devices brought to testing sites to proctors before the first exam session begins. Those caught possessing electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, smart glasses and Bluetooth earphones, without surrendering them will have their exam results invalidated. Students caught wearing smart glasses during the exam will also be barred from taking the CSAT next year.

Family members hold a sign cheering on a student taking the annual college entrance exam outside Cheongseok High School in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Students were allowed to bring only black pencils as personal writing instruments. Pens designed for marking computer-readable answer sheets, correction tape, erasers and mechanical pencils will be provided at testing sites. The Ministry of Education has advised students to wear clothing without buttons if possible and avoid accessories such as necklaces, rings and hats.

Students were required to enter their designated exam rooms by 8:10 a.m. and bring both their admission tickets and identification cards.

The exam began at 8:40 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 5:45 p.m. Korean history is a compulsory subject. Students who do not sit for the Korean history exam will have their entire examination invalidated and will not receive a score report. In the elective subject section, students must answer questions in the prescribed order. Writing or revising answers for one subject during another subject's allotted time will be considered cheating.

Students sit in a classroom at Myeonggok High School in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, as they wait for the annual college entrance exam to begin on Nov. 19. YONHAP

A total of 551,864 students registered for this year's CSAT, down 2,310, or 0.4 percent, from the previous year. The number of current high school students fell by 16,506, or 4.4 percent, while the number of high school graduates and those who passed the high school equivalency exam rose by about 14,000 to 196,473.

Competition for admission to top universities is expected to intensify as this year's CSAT is the last to be administered under the current exam system. The number of repeat test-takers has reached its highest level in 23 years, due to an increase in medical school admissions quotas following the introduction of a regional doctor program.

Exam results will be released on Dec. 11.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]