Over 20% of population over 65 years old this year

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Anesthesiologists remain rare at beauty clinics offering sleep-inducing anesthesia
Of the 2,777 clinics registered as plastic surgery or dermatology practices, only 84 had an anesthesiologist on staff as of July — approximately 3 percent.
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Foreign currency deposits rise to record high of $140.6 billion in August
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents stood at $140.6 billion at the end of August, up $12.3 billion from a month earlier.
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Boy band Winner's Mino gets suspended prison term for negligence in mandatory service
A court handed down a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, for Song Min-ho, also known as Mino, on charges of repeatedly failing to show up to work during his alternative mandatory service.
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Market cap of virtual assets in Korea crashes 33% in first half of year
The market capitalization of the virtual asset market came to 58.9 trillion won ($43.4 billion) as of the end of June, sharply down from 87.2 trillion won six months earlier.