Over 2 million foreign tourists visited Korea for medical services last year, data shows

Japanese tourists try a foot bath at the Seoul K-Medi Center in Dongdaemun District, central Seoul, on Sept. 5, 2025. NEWS1

Another report found that spending remained above 200 billion won ($145.5 million) in July for the fifth straight month.

The number of foreign medical tourists coming to Korea topped 2 million last year amid growing global interest in the country's medical services, a report showed Sunday.

A total of 2.01 million foreigners visited Korea for medical, dental and surgical care in 2025, up 71.9 percent from a year earlier, according to an annual report by the state-run Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

By country, 618,000, or 30.8 percent, were from China, followed by 600,000 from Japan, 185,000 from Taiwan and 173,000 from the United States.

Among dermatology clinics, 459,000 Chinese patients received treatment, followed by 399,000 Japanese patients.

At plastic surgery clinics, 97,000 Japanese patients received treatment, followed by 57,000 Chinese patients.

Meanwhile, separate data by the Korea Tourism Organization showed that foreign medical tourists spent 213.08 billion won ($154.35 million) in July, up 66.5 percent from a year earlier.

The monthly figure remained above 200 billion won for five straight months from March through July.

By country, Chinese visitors spent 57.7 billion won, followed by Americans with 44 billion won and Japanese with 28.5 billion won.

By type of establishment, 54.9 percent of foreign medical tourists' spending was at dermatology clinics, followed by plastic surgery clinics at 19.3 percent and pharmacies at 12.9 percent.

By region, foreign medical tourists spent 86.8 percent of their total spending in Seoul, followed by Busan at 6.4 percent and Gyeonggi at 3.7 percent.

"This is the result of the growing perception that Korea's medical technology is world-class, combined with the fact that major hospitals and clinics have established multilingual guidance systems and improved the convenience of treatment," Yoon Ji-hwan, a professor at Kyung Hee University, said.





Yonhap