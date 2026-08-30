Over 2 million foreign tourists visited Korea for medical services last year, data shows

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First aerial search in Nepal fails to find missing Koreans
The government response team plans to widen its search, but Nepal's terrain, damaged roads and decision not to accept foreign rescue crews continue to limit its reach.
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Poll finds 65 percent of South Koreans support nuclear armament amid war fears
The Gallup Korea survey also found that younger respondents are more likely to believe North Korea could start a war.
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Search-and-rescue operations halted as another dam collapses along Nepal-China border
Nepal suspended rescue efforts and ordered evacuations after a second dam collapse, this time in Tibet, as nine Koreans remain missing.
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Jeju officer admits falsely closing missing woman’s case
A Jeju police officer allegedly told a missing woman’s boyfriend she was safe, despite failing to confirm her whereabouts before her body was found.