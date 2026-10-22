Over 110,000 Korean student Google accounts hacked, ministry orders password reset

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Pope invites youth to Seoul for 'pilgrimage of faith, friendship and hope'
The pontiff urged young Catholics to join World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul, calling it a pilgrimage of faith, friendship and hope.
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Six more election offices entered false voter turnout data: special counsel
A Korean special counsel found six more local election commissions falsely entered voter turnout data in the June 3 local elections, raising the total to 36 offices.
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34 student activists convicted over trespassing at presidential compound, U.S. base
A Seoul court found activists guilty of trespassing at the former presidential compound and a U.S. military base during protests from 2022 to 2024.
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Constitutional Court upholds harsher penalties for parricide
Korea's Constitutional Court upheld a Criminal Act provision imposing harsher minimum prison terms for killing a parent or other lineal ascendant than for ordinary murder.