Opposition pins Kospi plunge on Lee government

People Power Party floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig criticizes the ruling party over the stock market plunge during a party meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 6. YONHAP

The People Power Party blamed the Lee Jae Myung administration after the Kospi plunged below 5,000, with chip stocks leading a market sell-off.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and other conservatives are blaming the Lee Jae Myung administration for a stock market plunge that sent the Kospi below 5,000 for the first time since February.

The Kospi tumbled more than 8 percent minutes after Friday’s opening bell, extending a 5.28 percent drop the previous day. A circuit breaker, the 11th triggered this year, froze all trading for 20 minutes. The index recovered to above 5,100 by late morning.

Chip stocks led the sell-off after the Democrats’ sweep in Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States raised fears of tighter rules on building AI data centers.

“The U.S. midterm results may have played a part, but this is the result of the government forcing its way into the stock market despite all the volatility,” PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said on a Maeil Shinmun YouTube show. “Compare it with other countries’ stock markets and see whether any has fallen like that, and the answer will be clear on whether the Lee Jae Myung government has managed the market properly.”

PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig turned the attack to a special counsel bill pushed by the ruling Democratic Party (DP).

“On [Thursday], the day the people’s stock assets became scrap paper, the ruling party put its ‘special counsel bill to rig the cancellation of President Lee Jae Myung’s trials’ on the plenary agenda,” Jeong said at a party meeting. “This is a truly bad administration, absorbed only in saving one person, President Lee, rather than saving the people.”

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi at 4.963.22 points during intraday trading on Nov. 6, down 420.58 points, or 7.81 percent, from the previous trading session. NEWS1

The bill would appoint a special counsel to investigate whether prosecutors under the Yoon Suk Yeol government fabricated evidence or used coercion when they investigated and indicted Lee and his associates. The PPP argues it is a bid to get Lee’s trials dropped.

“The Kospi fell more than 5 percent in a single day [on Thursday], and [on Friday] morning it plunged out of control again and finally broke below 5,000,” said Lim Lee-ja, the PPP’s chief policymaker. “The moment the bubble lifted, the market was cut in half, and the assets of 14 million retail investors and other citizens who invested their sweat for the future are vanishing. What on earth has the government been doing all this time?”

The PPP also renewed its call to scrap the government’s 162.3 trillion won ($119.7 billion) Future Response Fund and use the money to pay down national debt.

“The Future Response Fund is about making a piggy bank of more than 104 trillion won because tax revenue has risen for a while on the chip boom, and spending it within three years,” Jang said. “They are still pushing ahead with it even as they watch this happen.”

The Future Response Fund, created from surplus tax revenue generated largely by the semiconductor boom, would spend 45.4 trillion won on projects next year and keep 104.4 trillion won in reserve.

“The populist Future Response Fund, built on excess tax revenue that is little more than a mirage, must be scrapped,” Lim said.

President Lee Jae Myung, whose government the opposition blames for the stock market dip, speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 5. YONHAP

Two former PPP leaders now outside the party also piled on.

“Early [Friday] at the budget committee’s general questioning session, I asked the government to present a united front that could reassure the market against a stock drop,” Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok wrote on Facebook. “Sure enough, panic broke out after the opening bell. When the Kospi started rising early this year, I was mocked for pointing out that the Lee Jae Myung government must not get drunk on ‘beginner’s luck.’ But now a perfect storm is coming.”

Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon, who won a parliamentary seat in a June by-election, took aim at the National Pension Service (NPS).

“The president should personally explain where the NPS, which went all in on Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, stands right now,” Han wrote on Facebook. “The Kospi fell below 5,000 just moments ago. The government had the NPS hold on to shares it should have trimmed as prices rose, and it raised the weighting of domestic stocks to go all in on Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. As a result, 182 trillion won evaporated in three and a half months. That is the figure from before this week’s dip. We are now seeing the price of gambling with the people’s retirement.”

Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon, who blamed the government for the national pension fund’s losses on chip stocks, speaks at a forum on party reform at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 3. LIM HYUN-DONG

The NPS’s major stakes in 287 listed companies lost 182.4 trillion won, or 35.3 percent, of their value between the end of June and Oct. 15, according to data provider FnGuide. The figure reflects the market value of those holdings, not the return on the NPS’s portfolio as a whole.

The DP largely held back and watched how the market moved, though its leader, Kim Min-seok, called for swift action.

“Volatility in the Korean stock market has grown around the U.S. midterm elections, and retail investors are growing more anxious,” Kim said at a Supreme Council meeting. “The government and financial authorities should review market conditions and, if needed, move quickly with bold steps to stabilize the market. The DP will also work closely with them and do its utmost to stabilize financial markets and protect investors.”

Park Yong-jin, a former DP lawmaker and vice chair of the Regulatory Rationalization Committee, put his own money into the market. He disclosed on Facebook a purchase of 128 shares of Kodex 200, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Kospi 200, worth about 10 million won.

“I bought stocks for the first time in a long while,” Park wrote. “It is a day when the market is badly shaken, but I believe in the strength of our economy and trust in the future of our market. I believe the government, too, will do its best to keep the market’s trust.”





BY YANG SU-MIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]