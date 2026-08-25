Operator of 540,000-user porn site faces seven-year prison term

The website, launched in 2022, allowed users to share covertly filmed videos of acquaintances or romantic partners and download other users' illegally filmed content using points bought with real money.

Prosecutors on Tuesday sought a seven-year prison sentence for an alleged operator of AVMov, an illegal porn site, for distributing videos that were taken without consent.

AVMov, launched in August 2022, allowed users to share covertly filmed videos of acquaintances or romantic partners and download other users’ illegally filmed content using points — bought with real money — linked to their account. The site amassed around 540,000 registered users before authorities shut it down.

The prosecution requested the seven-year sentence during the defendant’s final hearing at the Suwon District Court in Gyeonggi. The suspect faces charges including violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

Along with the prison term, prosecutors asked the court to order the defendant to forfeit approximately 486 million won ($350,600), complete a treatment program for sex offenders and have their personal information publicly disclosed. They also sought to bar them from working at institutions related to children and adolescents for seven years.

“The methods used by the defendant and the nature of the crimes were extremely serious,” prosecutors said. “After the investigation began, they destroyed evidence and fled overseas, where they continued attempting to destroy proof.”

In closing arguments, the suspect’s attorney acknowledged most of the charges but denied that they had conspired in the overall operation of the site.

“The defendant did not encourage users to post the illegal content by giving them points and was not involved in them uploading such videos,” the lawyer said. “As for sexually exploitative content involving children and adolescents, that was inadvertently included when large volumes of videos were uploaded.”

The attorney then asked the court for leniency.

An activist against online child pornography performs in front of the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, in October 2021. The rally took place ahead of a ruling on a high-profile online sexual exploitation trial. YONHAP

The suspect also apologized in their final statement.

“After a series of failed business ventures, I received an offer [to become involved in the operation] and failed to turn it down, causing irreparable harm to many victims,” they said. “I voluntarily returned [to Korea] and cooperated with the investigation with a firm resolve never to do this again. I beg you for favorable arrangements.”

The operator fled to Thailand when police began investigating the website. In May, the defendant and an accomplice decided to return to Korea. The operator was arrested after arriving at Incheon International Airport that month.

The court is scheduled to hand down its verdict at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]