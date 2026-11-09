Only one in four remote military units can access telemedicine services

A relative of a civilian emergency patient hurries to the emergency room at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 20, 2024, after the government opened military hospitals to civilians during a walkout by trainee doctors. JOINT PRESS CORPS

According to Korea's audit board, only 95 of Korea's 366 remote military units, or just 26 percent, offer remote consultation as a shortage of qualified medics delays care for service members.

Telemedicine is available at only about a quarter of remote military units due to a lack of medical soldiers allowed to handle medication, the state audit agency said Monday.

Service members at far-off units can be prescribed medicine through telemedicine and receive medications from medics at their units. However, due to a shortage of such personnel, telemedicine is operational at only 26 percent, or 95, of the military's 366 remote units, according to the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).

“Service members in remote areas are unable to receive timely medical care, and officers have to transport ill soldiers to civilian hospitals in their personal vehicles, disrupting their military duties,” the auditor said.

The Army headquarters also excluded digestive medicine, fever reducers and pain relievers from the medical supplies distributed to military units without medical doctors in 2024 to prevent unauthorized use of medication.

Field units requested the supplies be replenished, but only limited items like ointments were provided due to concerns that allowing units without medics or doctors to handle medicine could violate the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.

The BAI stated it will hold discussions with the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to expand the scope of designated special locations and the qualifications for those allowed to handle medicine.





Yonhap