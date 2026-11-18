High school seniors study in a classroom at Sungji Girls' High School in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 17, two days before Korea's annual College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

Korea's Education Ministry tightened exam-day rules one day before the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), restricting personal writing supplies to black pencils to deter high-tech cheating.

With just one day left before Korea's annual college entrance exam, test-takers will only be allowed to bring their own black pencils into exam rooms under a last-minute rule change aimed at preventing cheating.

The Ministry of Education issued an urgent notice titled "Changes to Items Permitted at Exam Sites" to schools nationwide through metropolitan and provincial education offices on Wednesday, according to education sources.

Previously, students were allowed to bring their own computer-readable marking pens, correction tape, erasers, mechanical pencil leads and black pencils. Under the revised rules, however, only black pencils are explicitly listed as permitted personal writing supplies.

Correction tape, erasers and mechanical pencil leads will instead be purchased in bulk by education offices and distributed to exam sites.

The measure is reportedly intended to prevent students from concealing miniature cameras inside stationery items, such as correction tape dispensers and erasers, to cheat on the exam.

The move comes amid growing concerns over cheating using advanced devices, including AI-powered smart glasses and miniature cameras, which pushed authorities to strengthen preventive measures for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test.

However, the last-minute change to the list of permitted items could cause confusion among students and schools just one day before the exam.

Students are advised to bring only black pencils when preparing their own writing supplies for the exam.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]