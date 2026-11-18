Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, right, speaks during a government-party consultation meeting on plans for a unified military academy at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. LIM HYUN-DONG

The new unified program will follow a curriculum under which a joint education in the first and fourth years sandwiches branch-specific studies.

A revised plan to relocate the Korea Military Academy to the Chungcheong region while maintaining the existing Navy and Air Force Academy campuses was finalized on Wednesday, marking a major shift in plans to establish a unified military academy.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Democratic Party announced the revised proposal following a government-party consultation Wednesday morning. The plan calls for establishing a central campus and graduate school at the Jaun military complex in Daejeon while leaving regional campuses responsible for branch-specific training.

"Future military commanders must put the Constitution and the people first under all circumstances," Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said at the opening of the consultation meeting. "We will continue refining the details following today's discussions."

Under the revised plan, the existing Army, Navy and Air Force academies would, in principle, be abolished as separate institutions, replaced by a unified military academy. But each academy would retain its specialized training functions through regional campuses or colleges, rather than consolidating all three at a single site.

The most contentious issue — whether to relocate the existing academies — has been settled with a decision to move only the Korea Military Academy to a separate training facility in the Chungcheong region. The area around Jochiwon in Sejong is considered a leading candidate for the new campus.

The Navy and Air Force academies will remain in their current locations in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang, and Cheongju, North Chungcheong, respectively. The decision comes as both branches require specialized facilities for training involving naval vessels and aircraft.

The new unified military academy will follow a "one-plus-two-plus-one" model, under which cadets from all three military branches would receive joint education in their first and fourth years at the central campus in Jaun, Daejeon, before undergoing branch-specific training in their second and third years at their respective regional campuses.

The Defense Ministry initially announced a plan in July to establish a single four-year academy at the Jaun military complex. The original plan called for two years of joint education followed by two years of branch-specific training, known as the two-plus-two model.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul delivers opening remarks at a meeting of the civilian advisory committee on the establishment of a unified military academy at the Defense Convention Center in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 10. YONHAP

The proposal faced strong opposition both within and outside the military over concerns about specialized training needs. After taking office in September, Kang ordered a comprehensive review of the original plan, ultimately shifting the proposal toward relocating only the Army academy just four months after the initial announcement.

The revised plan is widely interpreted within and outside the military as reflecting the Lee Jae Myung administration's efforts to reduce the influence of the Korea Military Academy.

President Lee previously singled out the academy while emphasizing the need for a unified military education system.

"The Korea Military Academy was at the center of three coups, yet it has never been held accountable," Lee said during a Defense Ministry policy briefing in August.

A ministry official, however, denied that political considerations influenced the decision to relocate the Army academy, saying, "Political factors were not considered."

Attendees, including alumni of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies and parents of Korea Military Academy cadets, salute the flag at a rally at the National Assembly main building in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on July 8, protesting a merger of the three academies and the relocation of the Korea Military Academy out of Seoul. YONHAP

The government and ruling party plan to introduce legislation establishing the unified military academy before the end of this year through a bill sponsored by lawmakers.

Under university admissions regulations requiring institutions to announce their admissions plans at least one year and 10 months before the start of the relevant academic year, the government intends to publish the unified academy's admissions plan by April next year.

The first class of cadets is expected to be admitted for the 2029 academic year, the Defense Ministry said.

However, because construction of the central campus at Jaun is unlikely to be completed by 2029, the inaugural class will initially receive joint education at the existing Korea Military Academy campus in Nowon District, northern Seoul.

The central campus in Daejeon and the new Army training facility in the Chungcheong region are expected to be completed around 2032, when the inaugural class reaches its fourth year. The unified academy system should be fully operational at that point.

Under the unified academy system, cadets will select their preferred military branch when applying for admission. They will be allowed to switch branches during their studies, subject to a cap of 10 percent of each branch's enrollment quota.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul speaks during a government-party consultation meeting on plans for a unified military academy at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

Marine Corps cadets will also be recruited separately within the Navy's overall intake to support the government's plan to introduce a system that treats the Corps more like a fourth military branch.

The Defense Ministry said the revised proposal would allow campus construction and military unit relocation to be completed around three years earlier, in 2032 instead of 2035, compared with the original plan to establish a single four-year academy at Jaun.

The ministry also estimated that the revised plan would reduce the required budget from 2.7 trillion won ($2 billion) to approximately 1.5 trillion won.

However, criticism is expected to persist over whether the Defense Ministry's consultation process was merely a formality.

The ministry had previously pledged to gather a wide range of opinions from within and outside the military before proceeding with the unified academy, yet Wednesday's announcement effectively presented a finalized plan.

The ministry said it had appointed civilian advisers and surveyed cadets currently enrolled at the military academies, but did not disclose the extent to which their feedback was reflected in the revised proposal.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]