Online shopping is convenient, but hidden costs lurk beneath the surface





Workers sort packages in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on the morning of Sept. 11, ahead of the Chuseok holiday. NEWS1





When a package in Korea lands in front of a door at midnight, the convenience hides a high cost that shoppers rarely see.

As online shopping platforms deliver packages, customers’ private information is getting leaked, delivery workers are exhausted by overnight shifts and the environment is drowning in harmful materials, prompting many to raise concerns about the potential issues that the continued use of online shopping systems can trigger.

According to the data from Statista, Korean e-commerce sales hit nearly 275 trillion won ($205 billion) last year. As online shopping has become increasingly widespread in Korea, the problems associated with delivery networks have also intensified just as severely.





Delivery workers drive in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 27, 2022. NEWS1









Privacy risks behind online shopping

When making online purchases, customers are typically required to share personal information, from their home addresses to their phone numbers and email addresses. Many customers do this without thinking much about where their information goes or how it will be used. However, this can become a serious problem when companies fail to protect customer data.

Online shopping platforms collect large amounts of information every day. This information is not only used to deliver products but also helps companies understand customers' shopping habits and interests. Although this can make shopping more convenient, customers may not always know exactly how their information is being collected or used. If this data is misused or leaked, it could lead to scams, phishing messages and other privacy problems.

Coupang, one of the biggest online shopping platforms in Korea, pushed the issue front and center in November of last year, when a major data breach affected more than 33 million customer accounts. According to a government investigation, the leaked information included names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery details.

The incident also raised concerns among Coupang customers. Yonhap reported that many worried about possible damage and questioned who would take responsibility for the leak. In February of this year, a government investigation found that Coupang had failed to report the incident promptly.





Members of labor union groups hold a protest opposing the approval of dawn delivery in front of the Blue House fountain in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 12. NEWS1



















































Labor strain in delivery warehouses

The rapid growth of e-commerce is not only impacting customers but also warehouses and delivery workers who are increasingly burdened by overwork. Coupang has become a central example of these concerns.

In October 2020, Jang Deok-jun, a warehouse worker at Coupang’s Daegu Chilgok fulfillment center, died of a heart attack after completing an overnight shift. Labor authorities later recognized his death as work-related, reporting that overnight work and physically demanding duties were contributing factors.

On Oct. 22, the Ministry of Employment and Labor reported that Coupang Chairman Bom Kim had instructed employees to leave no record of Jang’s intensive work. Although the ministry referred the alleged cover-up to prosecutors, it could not recommend indictment because the statute of limitations had expired. However, the ministry did impose fines totaling about 1.96 billion won on Coupang and its subsidiaries for violations of occupational safety and labor laws.

Coupang disputed the finding, calling it a one-sided claim by a former executive, and expressed regret over the incident while saying it would take necessary measures.

Labor advocates, such as the Institute of Workers’ Rights, argue that Coupang’s “Rocket Delivery” and “Dawn Delivery” models intensify these risks by normalizing overnight work and demanding dawn order processing. The National Assembly Research Service noted that this consumer-centered logistics system can affect workers’ health and safety.

The International Labour Organization emphasizes the fact that online shopping, especially fast-delivery services, requires workers to prepare orders at night, which not only disrupts sleep and harms their health, but also poses a high risk of injury for warehouse workers from lifting heavy packages and performing repetitive tasks. These concerns have been particularly evident in the Coupang case, where overnight work and demanding logistics conditions have raised serious safety issues.





Waste is piled up at the recycling collection area in an apartment complex in Seoul on Sept. 19, 2024, shortly after the end of the Chuseok holiday. NEWS1





















































How packaging threatens ecosystems

The advancement in e-commerce not only affects human beings but also the environment as a whole. In order to keep products safe during delivery, plastic, cardboard and Styrofoam are used, contributing to overall pollution.

Plastic waste contributes to severe environmental consequences. Major waste drivers include oversized packaging, single-item shipments and high return rates, which range from 20 percent to 30 percent. When it comes to oversized packaging, the amount of waste increases, leading to further pollution.

According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, products like perfumes and health supplements fill only 29 percent to 45 percent of their boxes, leaving up to 71 percent as empty, wasted space. Single-item shipments and continuous returns double the amount of trash produced.

These unsustainable habits lead to major global impacts like microplastic pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Those discarded plastics turn into toxic microplastics that poison marine food chains, while decomposing materials in landfills and the near-constant movement of delivery vehicles release tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.





Coupang delivery boxes are stacked in front of a building in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec 2, 2025. NEWS1

Pressure mounts on online platforms

Online shopping remains practical and convenient for millions of Korean citizens, and very few are advocating for its complete ban. In 2025, 64 percent of consumers in a survey reported that losing dawn delivery would inconvenience them, and a petition opposing a ban gathered more than 50,000 signatures. Instead, public attention has turned to the kinds of measures online platforms can take to aid the public and possibly mitigate the harm done.

Shortly after the Coupang data breach incident in late 2025, President Lee Jae Myung called for stronger privacy protection at a Cabinet meeting, saying that companies’ careless attitude toward personal data must change completely as he urged officials to “hold those responsible strictly accountable.”

On the labor side, Employment and Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said during a National Assembly audit of his ministry on Oct. 30 last year that he agrees that continuous night work needs legal regulation.

On the environmental side, a government rule has required large retailers to keep delivery boxes no more than 50 percent empty and limit packaging to a single layer since April of this year. In June, the Act on the Promotion of Saving and Recycling of Resources was also amended to create a dedicated center under the Korea Environment Corporation to inspect companies’ compliance with these packaging rules.

While many politicians are demanding efforts from online shopping platforms to mitigate negative consequences, how different platforms choose to respond to these demands will likely determine whether the convenience of online shopping can continue without its hidden costs.





BY KIM YE-NA, LEE YOUN-SEO, PARK SI-YOUNG AND LEE SO-YUL [ynkim29@kis.ac, yslee29@kis.ac, sypark29@kis.ac, sylee29@kis.ac]



