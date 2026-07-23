One last drenching? Monsoon rains to linger through the weekend.

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Eight people rescued after heavy rain inundates central Korea
Overnight downpours swamped roads in Asan and Cheonan, triggered dozens of emergency calls and led to eight people being rescued from vehicles without reported injuries.
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Flood warning lifted for Imjin River near inter-Korean border
Authorities withdrew the warning for Yeoncheon’s Imjin Bridge after water levels fell from spikes linked to heavy rain and North Korea’s dam release.
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Expectation vs. reality: Why Korea's weather forecast has been so off this summer
A split rainstorm in Seoul highlights how climate-driven, fast-shifting monsoon patterns are making Korea’s weather forecasts harder to get right.
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Downpours force Seoul to close access to paths along 29 streams
Heavy rain prompted the city to block off routes along the waterways, mobilize emergency crews and intensify flood safety monitoring across the city.