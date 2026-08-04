One Hundred Label CEO detained over alleged 30 billion won fraud

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Boy band NEXZ to release new album in late August
The new album, set to drop on Aug. 24, comes about four months after the group's previous single, "Mmchk," was released in April.
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Going retro: Young Koreans rediscover compact cameras for color, nostalgia and memory-making
From film point-and-shoots to premium Fujifilm models, dedicated cameras are drawing Korean consumers who want retro aesthetics in the era of ubiquitous smartphones.
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'Is this what people mean by gender diversity?': Man in woman's swimsuit at public pool ignites online debate.
A man seen wearing a women's one-piece swimsuit at a Han River public pool triggered divided reactions over personal freedom, social norms and privacy.
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Prosecutors, set to lose investigative authority, castigate safeguards as bill heads to president
All powers to gather evidence and question suspects are shifting to the police, setting off concerns about transparency and due diligence.