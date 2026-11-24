Apartments in Mok-dong and Sinjeong-dong in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, is seen in a file photo. The photo is unrelated to the story. YANGCHEON DISTRICT OFFICE

The blaze was extinguished within about an hour as authorities imposed traffic restrictions and investigated evacuations, additional casualties and its cause.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a fire that broke out at a high-rise building near Hongik Hospital in Yangcheon District, western Seoul, on Tuesday.

The fire started at around 9:07 a.m. at the building on Mokdong-ro in Sinjeong-dong, Yangcheon District, according to fire authorities.

Fire authorities activated an emergency support team and dispatched 29 vehicles and 94 personnel to the scene.

The blaze was fully extinguished about an hour later, at around 10:09 a.m.

Fire authorities are working to determine how many people evacuated and whether there were any additional casualties.

Authorities also plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

Fire authorities explained that the figure of 94 included only fire service personnel and that the total number of emergency responders could be higher if personnel from other agencies, including the police, were counted.

Traffic restrictions were also imposed during firefighting operations.

The three outermost lanes of Mokdong-ro in front of Hongik Hospital heading toward Mokdong Station were closed, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government's traffic information system.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]