One dead, two injured after EV crashes into Gangwon hair salon

Firefighters work to rescue two customers after a Hyundai Ioniq 5 crashed into a hair salon in Hoengseong County, Gangwon, on Nov. 11. GANGWON FIRE HEADQUARTERS

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 crashed into a Hoengseong salon, killing one customer and injuring two others as police investigate the older driver's claim of sudden acceleration.

An EV crashed into a hair salon in Hoengseong County, Gangwon, on Wednesday, killing one customer and injuring two others, including the salon owner.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 struck the salon around 2:05 p.m., according to fire authorities.

One customer was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The salon owner suffered minor injuries, while another 92-year-old female customer was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The two injured people were briefly trapped beneath the vehicle before being rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters work to rescue two customers after a Hyundai Ioniq 5 crashed into a hair salon in Hoengseong County, Gangwon, on Nov. 11. GANGWON FIRE HEADQUARTERS]

The driver, in their late 70s, reportedly said the vehicle suddenly accelerated at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and whether the vehicle had any mechanical defects, based on the driver's statements and vehicle operation records.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



