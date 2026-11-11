One dead, two injured after EV crashes into Gangwon hair salon

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 crashed into a Hoengseong salon, killing one customer and injuring two others as police investigate the older driver's claim of sudden acceleration.

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횡성서 미용실에 돌진한 승용차 (횡성=연합뉴스) 11일 오후 강원 횡성군 횡성읍 읍하리 한 미용실에 아이오닉5 승용차가 돌진해 소방 당국이 손님 2명에 대한 구조 작업을 벌이고 있다. 사고로 인해 미용실 업주도 상처를 입었다. 2026.11.11 [강원소방본부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] taetae@yna.co.kr/2026-11-11 14:53:42/
Firefighters work to rescue two customers after a Hyundai Ioniq 5 crashed into a hair salon in Hoengseong County, Gangwon, on Nov. 11.

An EV crashed into a hair salon in Hoengseong County, Gangwon, on Wednesday, killing one customer and injuring two others, including the salon owner.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 struck the salon around 2:05 p.m., according to fire authorities.

One customer was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

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The salon owner suffered minor injuries, while another 92-year-old female customer was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The two injured people were briefly trapped beneath the vehicle before being rescued by firefighters.

횡성서 미용실에 돌진한 승용차 (횡성=연합뉴스) 11일 오후 강원 횡성군 횡성읍 읍하리 한 미용실에 아이오닉5 승용차가 돌진해 소방 당국이 손님 2명에 대한 구조 작업을 벌이고 있다. 사고로 인해 미용실 업주도 상처를 입었다. 2026.11.11 [강원소방본부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] taetae@yna.co.kr/2026-11-11 15:00:24/
Firefighters work to rescue two customers after a Hyundai Ioniq 5 crashed into a hair salon in Hoengseong County, Gangwon, on Nov. 11.

The driver, in their late 70s, reportedly said the vehicle suddenly accelerated at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and whether the vehicle had any mechanical defects, based on the driver's statements and vehicle operation records.


BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.


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