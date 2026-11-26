Test-takers for the annual college entrance exam wait at their desks before the exam begins at Yeongdeungpo High School in western Seoul on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

At least three apparent perfect scorers on Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test have declined to be publicly identified as AI-assisted cheating controversies have fueled scrutiny and distrust of top exam results.

At least three test-takers appear to have earned perfect scores on this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), but none has agreed to reveal their identity amid growing concerns over AI-assisted cheating.

In Korea, perfect scorers on the annual college entrance exam have traditionally received extensive media attention. They often publicly reveal their names and faces and give interviews to share their study tips, exam strategies and advice for future test-takers.

This year, however, earning a perfect score appears to have instead become a source of anxiety.

At least three test-takers earned perfect scores based on preliminary scoring, education news outlet Veritas Alpha reported on Monday. The outlet has identified and reported on perfect scorers shortly after the CSAT each year. This year, however, it decided to withhold their names to protect the students. Both the students and their parents were reluctant to disclose their identities or even the high schools they attended.

That reticence appears to stem from a series of recent AI-assisted cheating controversies.

A top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitted to using a miniature camera and generative AI to cheat. He is currently being investigated by the police.

Classmates applaud the perfect scorer of the annual college entrance exam at Hanil High School in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Dec. 5, 2025. NEWS1

Allegations of AI-assisted cheating also emerged against a perfect scorer on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, an exam used for law school admissions. Following the controversy, the test-taker promised to verify his abilities and prove his innocence on a public livestream event during this year’s CSAT. However, he did not show up for the livestream, and was later found dead in southern Seoul on the day of the exam.

The firestorm has fueled suspicion of high scorers on national exams. Students who fairly aced the CSAT using just their own skills may now fear that publicly disclosing their perfect score will invite suspicion and even scrutiny. The government’s stated plans to investigate any potential cheating after the exam only add to that pressure.

Preventing and busting AI-assisted cheating was the hot topic at this year’s CSAT, which took place on Nov. 19. The government implemented never-before-seen anticheating measures such as an inspection after every exam session to look for smart glasses and having examinees place stickers over the buttons on their clothes to block any hidden microcameras. Several nationwide emergency text alerts — which cannot be turned off and which override any phone’s silent mode — were sent randomly during the test day to find phones that were not turned in to exam proctors.

An exam proctor uses a hand-held scanner to check for possible cheating devices on a student heading to the restroom before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test in Sejong on Nov. 19. NEWS1

The fight against cheating did not stop after the exam was over. Authorities plan to seek cooperation from AI companies and cross-check AI service usage logs with telecommunications records to determine whether any CSAT questions were entered into AI services during the exam.

Until the investigations are concluded, perfect scorers could face pressure to explain not only how they took the exam but also how they studied for it.

The Ministry of Education is also seeking to extend the mandatory retention period for CSAT exam papers from one year to five years to allow sufficient time for subsequent cheating investigations.

As of now, nearly one in five test sites used for last year’s CSAT has already destroyed its exam papers. A survey released by the Education Ministry on Thursday found that 1,077 of last year’s 1,310 test sites, or 82.2 percent, still had their exam papers as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The remaining 233 sites, or 17.8 percent, had destroyed them. All 44 test sites in Gangwon had destroyed their exam papers, as had 37 of 63 sites in Incheon and eight of 16 sites on Jeju Island.

Classmates congratulate a perfect scorer on Korea's annual college entrance exam in a high school in eastern Seoul on Dec. 5, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Last year, five test-takers officially received perfect scores on the CSAT: four high school seniors and one high school graduate.

The number of perfect scorers identified this year is based on preliminary scoring and could change once official results are released on Dec. 11.

The Education Ministry reported last Friday that 111 violations involving electronic devices had been detected during this year’s CSAT. Emergency alerts received on electronic devices led to the detection of 54 cases. Another 52 were detected through Wi-Fi signals and other means. Five test-takers were caught actually using electronic devices during the exam. These included one case involving smart glasses, one involving a miniature camera and wireless earphones and one in which a test-taker used a smartphone to photograph exam questions.

A student places a sticker over a button on their clothing at a high school in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

Police confirmed on Monday that they were currently investigating four cases.

The government also plans to investigate all 528 national qualification exams administered this year for possible cheating.

Authorities will look for warning signs of possible cheating: scores much higher than the average for the same exam over the past three years, unusually large score gaps between candidates and significant differences in how an individual candidate performed across subjects.

Suspicious cases will be referred to police for investigation.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]