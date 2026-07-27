On cease-fire anniversary, UNC commander calls armstice a 'framework' for peace

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Unification Ministry honors UN Command officer for border area peace efforts
The Ministry of Unification gave the award to Maj. Lee Sung-bin during the second joint conference on peace and safety in border areas.
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Gov't commemorates UN forces' participation in Korean War
The event for UN Forces Participation Day brought together about 1,000 participants from the 22 countries that provided troops or medical support during the 1950-53 Korean War.
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Lee inspects Brazil's C-390 aircraft during state visit aimed at deepening defense ties
After a welcoming ceremony, President Lee Jae Myung toured a nearby C-390 aircraft, set to be delivered to Korea in December, rather than departing immediately by motorcade as is customary.
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Korea weighs naval deployment to Hormuz as U.S. seeks allied support
The government is considering concrete plans to deploy naval vessels and other military assets to the Strait of Hormuz, a shift from its more cautious stance as recently as last month.