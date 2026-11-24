Omani Ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi, right, and Oh Il-young, head of the Climate and Energy Policy Office at the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, cut a cake at a reception marking Oman's National Day at the Grand Lotte Seoul in central Seoul on Nov. 23. SEO JI-EUN

Oman’s ambassador highlighted expanding economic cooperation with Korea and urged protection of key maritime routes ahead of the first foreign ministers’ talks in 26 years.

Oman's ambassador to Korea highlighted growing economic ties and called for the protection of freedom of navigation at a reception marking Oman's National Day on Monday in Seoul. The event came hours before Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi arrived in Seoul for talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday, the first Korea-Oman foreign ministers' talks in 26 years.

"Despite the challenges facing the Arabian Gulf region this year, relations between our two countries have demonstrated their strength, resilience and enduring depth," Ambassador Zakariya Hamed Al Saadi said. He said several Korean companies secured projects in Oman this year in maritime transport, energy and infrastructure, and that the two countries' Joint Committee on economic cooperation will meet in Muscat next month.

Al Saadi also stressed "protecting freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, while taking into account the interests of all countries that depend on vital maritime routes."

Oman borders the Strait of Hormuz and has been mediating with Iran over the waterway's future since the Iran war disrupted shipping earlier this year. Seoul, meanwhile, is seeking parliamentary approval to expand its naval Cheonghae Unit's mission to waters south of Oman, about 650 kilometers (404 miles) from the strait.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]



