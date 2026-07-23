Oh Se-hoon appeals ruling that could strip him of Seoul mayor post

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon walks back to his seat after presenting a bouquet at a cultural exchange performance held at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 22. YONHAP

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has appealed a first-trial court ruling over illegal political funds that, if upheld, would cost him his office.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon appealed a first-trial ruling that fined him 10 million won ($6,800) for allegedly violating the Political Funds Act by receiving polling results from political broker Myung Tae-kyun and having a third party cover costs on his behalf.

Oh’s legal team submitted an appeal to the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday, according to legal sources on Thursday. If the first-trial ruling is finalized, Oh will lose his position as mayor.

Oh was sentenced to a fine of 10 million won and ordered to forfeit 21 million won on Wednesday. The court said “A punishment that would strip him of his qualifications for public office is unavoidable given the severity of his wrongdoing.”

Oh was indicted without detention in December last year on charges of receiving polling results from Myung 10 times ahead of the April 7, 2021, Seoul mayoral by-election. Of the 10, three were published and seven were not. He is also charged for allegedly having former Seoul Vice Mayor for Political Affairs Kang Cheol-won arrange for his supporter Kim Han-jung to pay about 33 million won in polling costs on his behalf.

Kang, who was indicted without detention alongside Oh, was sentenced to a fine of 3 million won. Kim was sentenced to a fine of 5 million won.

After the ruling was handed down on Wednesday, Oh said he cannot accept the decision.

“The ruling was made based on the premise that the statements of Myung, the biggest liar imaginable, were true,” Oh said. “I will contest this in the appeals trial.”

Oh’s side said the first-trial ruling relied on Myung's statements and circumstantial evidence. Whether Oh directly commissioned the polls, whether he was aware that the costs were paid on his behalf and whether the expenses can be considered political funds are expected to be key issues in the appeals trial.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]