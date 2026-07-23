Oh Se-hoon appeals ruling that could strip him of Seoul mayor post

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Three candidates to be shortlisted for DP leadership race
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) is set to unveil three finalists for its party leadership race ahead of an August convention that will shape its 2028 election strategy.
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The PPP's election autopsy painted a rosy picture. For its lawmakers, the party still needs resuscitation.
Mired in internal squabbles and a preoccupied leadership, the conservative party failed to capitalize on an opening after the June 3 elections as it shirked a chance to reinvent itself.
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Oh Se-hoon faces his biggest political crisis after guilty verdict
The Seoul mayor plans to appeal after a court fined him for violating the Political Funds Act, a ruling that could end his mayoralty and presidential hopes if upheld.
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DP, PPP clash over timing of recount related to ballot shortage in local elections
The ruling party has argued that the tally should happen as soon as possible to dispel concerns, but the conservative side wants an investigation completed first.