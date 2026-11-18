Advocates say lawmakers ignored years of calls to regulate hidden cameras used to illegally film women before the devices emerged as a threat to exam fairness.

Authorities are scrambling to prevent students from using miniature cameras and AI to cheat on the upcoming college entrance exam, but critics say the devices could have faced tighter controls years ago — had lawmakers heeded repeated calls from women's rights advocates to crack down on cameras used for illegal filming.

Legislative efforts to regulate miniature and hidden cameras date back to 2015, according to the National Assembly's bill information system.

During the 19th National Assembly, Rep. Chang Byoung-wan of what is now the Democratic Party introduced a bill that would have required permits to manufacture, import, sell and distribute disguised cameras, or cameras designed to look like everyday objects such as pens or glasses. The bill also called for a system to track their distribution history.

The bill, however, was scrapped when the Assembly's term expired in May 2016. Chang introduced a similar bill in 2017 during the 20th National Assembly, but it also expired without passage.

That same year, Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the Democratic Party proposed legislation requiring registration for the manufacture, import, export, sale and possession of disguised cameras. The bill also called for a tracking system to monitor their distribution within Korea. It, too, was scrapped when the Assembly's term ended.

Similar bills were introduced in 2018, 2021 and 2022, but none passed. The proposals were primarily intended to prevent miniature cameras from being used for illegal filming, commonly known in Korea as molka, a crime that mostly targets women.

A list of bills introduced between 2015 and 2021 is shown on the National Assembly's bill information system website. The bills were all scrapped when their respective National Assembly terms expired. SCREEN CAPTURE

As legislative efforts stalled, public calls for restrictions on the sale of miniature cameras continued to mount.

In 2018, more than 200,000 people signed a petition on the presidential office's public petition website calling for a ban on disguised and hidden cameras and tougher punishment for illegal filming.

"Countless miniature cameras disguised as neckties, pens, water bottles, desk clocks, glasses and belts are being sold, with no restrictions on their sale or purchase," the petitioner wrote at the time.

Another petition in 2021 calling for a ban on miniature camera sales attracted more than 230,000 signatures. The petitioner also added that miniature cameras could be purchased online with just a few clicks and that people could easily use them to commit crimes.

At the time, the Blue House pledged to actively participate in legislative discussions, but the proposed legislation ultimately expired without passage.

The government responds to a public petition calling for a ban on miniature camera sales in August 2021. SCREEN CAPTURE

Critics of the proposed legislation cited the potential impact of regulation on technological development. During a 2021 review by the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, a senior legislative specialist argued that "a balance must be struck between regulation, technological advancement and industrial growth."

As legislative efforts stalled, concerns over the misuse of miniature cameras expanded beyond illegal filming and, more recently, into exam cheating.

The top scorer on this year's national tax accountant certification exam confessed on Sunday to using generative AI and electronic devices to cheat. The examinee, surnamed Han, admitted to using a miniature camera to photograph exam questions and send them to an AI system before checking the answers on a smartphone.

The government has vowed to crack down on cheating during Thursday's College Scholastic Ability Test, including by inspecting students' glasses for hidden cameras or AI-powered smart glasses, checking clothing and personal belongings for concealed devices and deploying additional exam supervisors.

Women's rights advocates say the cheating uproar could have been prevented had lawmakers and officials heeded repeated warnings.

Police and education officials use a radio-frequency detector to check a school restroom in Seoul for hidden cameras on July 16, 2020. NEWS1

Online commenters expressed similar frustration on community websites. "Lawmakers worked hard to turn this country into a paradise for cheaters and illegal filming," one commenter wrote.

Another described the controversy as "a disaster of lawmakers' own making."

Park Ji-hyun, a former interim leader of the Democratic Party who helped expose the notorious "Nth Room" digital sex crime scandal, also criticized the government in a social media post on Monday.

"Regulations delayed under the pretext of technological advancement are now undermining fairness in our society," Park wrote. "The price of that neglect has come back to haunt us in the unprecedented rush to buy miniature cameras ahead of the college entrance exam, leaving them sold out."

A sign advertising miniature camcorders and camcorders shaped like clocks, pens and glasses is displayed at a retailer in Seoul on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Lim So-yeon, a professor at Dong-A University's College of Interdisciplinary Studies, warned against treating technology as inherently neutral.

"We should not assume that technology is neutral," Lim said. "Rather than saying that there is nothing we can do about AI, we should use laws and regulations to protect society."

Some criticized that the issue only attracted attention after concerns about exam fairness emerged, even though years of warnings about illegal filming — mostly of women — went unheeded.

"Women's desperate calls to prevent illegal filming were ignored, yet miniature cameras have suddenly become a major issue now that the fairness of exams is at stake," Heo Min-sook, a legislative researcher at the National Assembly Research Service, said. "It exposes an ugly truth about our society and raises the question of whether or not violations of women's rights are also regarded as a matter of fairness."





BY CHAE HYE-SEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]