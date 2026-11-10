Officers shoot down new low-risk handguns over weak stopping power, liability concerns

While the National Police Agency have touted the less-lethal firearms as a good compromise, officers have concerns about effectiveness, high costs and liability risks.

New low-risk handguns designed to curb excessive use of force are facing resistance from police officers who question their stopping power, with some also saying the burden of using firearms will remain unchanged.

The National Police Agency's plan includes starting preliminary training with the low-risk handguns at regional police agencies in the second half of this year and completing their distribution to officers in the field by 2029, the JoongAng Ilbo learned on Sunday.

The low-risk handguns use special plastic bullets made of polypropylene. Designed to be less lethal than the .38-caliber revolvers currently used by police, they are considered to fall between conventional handguns and tasers in terms of stopping power.

Conventional handguns are subject to strict rules governing their use, and incidents involving injuries or deaths often trigger allegations of excessive force. That has made officers generally reluctant to use them at the scenes of serious crimes except in extremely urgent situations.

Low-risk handguns were seen as a potential alternative that could effectively subdue suspects while reducing the likelihood of excessive force.

Photos show results of a effectiveness and safety test of the low-risk handguns in a report commissioned by the National Police Agency. SCREEN CAPTURE

Despite those intentions, the planned introduction has faced resistance within the police force over concerns about the weapons' unproven performance. Critics argue that while reducing their lethality may lower the risk of fatalities, their stopping power may be too weak to protect officers in dangerous situations.

A so-called "dual limitation" in the weapons' effectiveness and safety was identified by researchers at Chosun University's Industry Academic Cooperation Foundation in a report commissioned by the National Police Agency.

"Tests conducted by the Police Science Institute showed that the weapons could not penetrate glass windows or tires," the researchers said. "Officers sometimes have to force open doors to arrest suspects hiding in homes or lodging establishments, but the weapons also showed no ability to break through wooden doors or door handles."

Some officers have also criticized the weapons' cost.

"They're less effective, yet more expensive," a police inspector at a local station said.

Each low-risk handgun costs 1.5 million won ($1,100), with ammunition priced at 3,150 won per round, according to a review of the 2026 budget proposal by the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.

A bullet used for the low-risk handguns is seen in the center. The bullet on the left is a blank round and the one on the right is a standard 9-millimeter round. NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY

The .38-caliber revolvers currently used by police cost 950,000 won each, with ammunition priced at 355 won per round. That makes the low-risk handguns roughly 1.5 times as expensive as existing revolvers, while their ammunition costs nearly nine times as much.

Police have reportedly spent around 20 billion won on the low-risk handgun project so far, including research expenses. It also expects to invest a total of 80 billion won by the time distribution is completed.

Amid the controversy, the Korean National Police Workers Council has called on the National Police Agency to "immediately halt the distribution of unverified low-risk handguns and conduct an independent reassessment focused on conditions in the field."

Members of the Korean National Police Workers Council hold a meeting on July 17. KOREAN NATIONAL POLICE WORKERS COUNCIL

Some officers have warned that the weapons could suffer the same fate as the .22-caliber handguns previously introduced by police. The guns reportedly ended up in storage after concerns emerged over accidental discharges and malfunctions.

The National Police Agency, however, maintains that the low-risk handguns have undergone sufficient safety testing over approximately 10 years.

SNT, the company developing the weapons, also defended their performance.

"Low-risk handguns were not designed to penetrate glass windows or other objects, but to deliver an appropriate level of force for the purpose of subduing people," the company said. "They have undergone multiple rounds of performance testing."

A survey of police officers also revealed mixed views on the introduction of the weapons.

A total of 73.5 percent of respondents overall supported introducing low-risk handguns, according to a survey of 3,197 police officers conducted by the Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1.

However, that support dropped sharply to 48.9 percent among the 331 officers who had personally tested the weapons, according to the same survey.

In separate in-depth interviews, officers cited post-use audits, the burden of filing various reports after gun use and the possibility of suspects being killed or seriously injured as reasons they would hesitate to use the low-risk handguns.

A police officer is seen collapsing on to the ground after being stabbed by a man in an alley in Gwangju on Feb. 26, 2025, in this photo provided by a reader to the Yonhap News Agency. The officer shot the attacker while attempting to subdue him, with the man taken to a hospital but dying about an hour later. Police later investigated the shooting and concluded that the officer's use of the firearm was justified. YONHAP

The findings suggest that while officers generally recognize the need for alternatives to conventional firearms, many remain skeptical about whether the model currently under development would provide a viable solution.

Experts say simply reducing a weapon's lethality will not be enough to ease officers' concerns about using firearms.

"Suspects frequently file lawsuits against individual police officers, so even low-risk handguns carry significant risks for officers in the field," Lee Woong-hyuk, a professor of police administration at Konkuk University, said. "Simply providing new equipment is meaningless unless the current system, which leaves individual officers responsible for the consequences, is changed."

A member of the Korean National Police Commission also called for changes to the existing system of accountability.

"To put an end to the controversy, the priority should be changing the current system that places responsibility on front line officers, rather than developing low-risk handguns," the member said.





BY KIM JEONG-JAE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]