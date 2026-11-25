Inspector Park Jin, right, and Sergeant Kim Jong-yeol of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency work along the Gangbyeon Expressway in Seoul on Oct. 29. KWAK JOO-YOUNG

Highway patrol officers in Korea, who often stand near busy roads equipped only with a traffic signal baton, are calling for safety upgrades as rushing vehicles, automated driving and secondary crashes have left them increasingly at risk.

Traffic patrol officers often face speeding vehicles with little more than just their uniforms and a red signal baton to protect them as motorists race past. Korea's growing reliance on automated driving technology is only adding to the danger.

On the six-lane Gangbyeon Expressway in eastern Seoul, cars streamed past a police patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder with its emergency lights flashing. Two officers stood beside the cruiser and monitored traffic heading toward Seongsu Bridge at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Inspector Park Jin and Sergeant Kim Jong-yeol of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's traffic safety division stood just feet from heavy traffic that rarely let up. Cars and heavy trucks thundered past at up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour). Nothing appeared to protect the officers from danger. Their only gear consisted of police uniforms, sunglasses and traffic-control batons.

Assigned to the urban expressway patrol unit, the two officers respond to emergencies and unexpected incidents on Seoul's expressways. They remain on standby along the roads and rush to the scene whenever the control center reports an accident or they spot trouble themselves.

The roadside shoulder is one of the safer places for these officers to work. Far more dangerous is when they must venture into the middle of the expressway to clear an accident.

Under police guidelines, officers must set up a protective barrier using a patrol car and traffic cones 60 meters (197 feet) behind the incident. But the measures are hardly foolproof.

Some vehicles plow through the cones, either because their drivers are distracted or automated driving features fail to identify the stationary barriers as obstacles.

“When we're responding to a crash, there are times when we simply can't pay attention to traffic coming from behind,” Park said. “We're entering accident reports and looking after the injured. If a vehicle comes barreling toward us without slowing down, all we can do is try to avoid being hit.”

Even in daylight, vehicles race past at considerable speeds. Yet the officers said daytime duty was far safer than working after dark. Once night falls and traffic eases, drivers tend to accelerate. For officers responding to accidents, the risks multiply when rain further obscures visibility on already dark roads.

Two officers from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency work along the Gangbyeon Expressway in Seoul on Oct. 29. KWAK JOO-YOUNG

“I once found myself alone at an accident scene on a downhill section of Olympic-daero during a torrential downpour at night,” Kim said. “Cars kept rushing downhill through the rain, and I couldn't shake the fear that I might be killed. When I hear that a fellow officer has been involved in an accident, it never feels like something that could only happen to someone else.”

Recent crashes have deepened fears among police officers working on expressways. An officer managing traffic on the Yeongdong Expressway in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, lost his left leg above the knee after being struck by a 6.5-ton truck on Oct. 24.

Less than a month earlier, on Sept. 28, a 1-ton truck had slammed into a stationary police cruiser and a cargo truck inside a tunnel on the Donghae Expressway in North Gyeongsang.

Footage of the crash obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo shows an officer standing behind a patrol car who was unable to get out of the way of an approaching vehicle. The officer appeared to look up and notice the truck only moments before impact. The truck driver died in the crash, and the officer suffered serious injuries.

Vehicles move slowly in both directions on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 9. NEWS1

National Police Agency figures show that highway patrol duty has claimed the lives of four officers and left 44 injured over the past 12 years.

Injuries have also risen this year, with six officers hurt so far, compared to two for all of last year. Secondary accidents, in which oncoming vehicles plow into the scene of an earlier crash, pose a recurring danger.

The risks are hardly limited to officers on duty. Ordinary motorists who leave their vehicles to deal with an accident face the same dangers, with virtually nothing to shield them.

A roadside stop turned fatal for a motorist on Nov. 1. After striking the median barrier on the Daejeon-Tongyeong Expressway in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong, a man pulled over and got out of his car, only to be hit and killed by two vehicles approaching from behind.

Another fatal collision occurred that same day on the Jungbunaeryuk Expressway, where a vehicle crashed into a car that had come to a stop after an earlier accident. It killed a mother and her daughter.

The string of similar crashes has intensified calls for stronger measures to protect highway patrol officers and prevent secondary collisions involving motorists whose vehicles have broken down or been involved in accidents. Police, who face these dangers firsthand, have begun developing their own safety protocols.

An LED electronic whistle used by police officers in the field KWAK JOO-YOUNG

The National Police Agency has begun developing an AI-powered patrol robot, dubbed the “AI Safety Beacon” (translated), to reduce the risk of secondary accidents. The device is intended to work alongside officers, monitor surrounding hazards and support immediate responses. But its primary focus on crashes involving vehicles operating under smart cruise control has raised concerns among front line officers that more comprehensive protections are needed.

Police are also exploring a new system developed by the Seoul police agency’s Traffic Information Center. Called the “Smart Traffic Safety Platform” (translated), it uses existing roadside safety equipment, such as LED electronic whistles, traffic batons and cones, to detect cars that do not slow down within 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) of the officer and sends an instant warning to officers at the scene. The platform also shares crash information instantly with relevant authorities to speed up accident response and clearance.

The technology could also simplify accident reporting and ease the burden of monitoring traffic during emergency response, the center said.

For now, however, the technologies have yet to reach officers on the ground. Bureaucratic hurdles and funding shortages stand in the way. “We need these measures in place as quickly as possible to make a meaningful difference in officer safety,” said a highway patrol officer stationed in the greater Seoul area.





BY KWAK JOO-YOUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



