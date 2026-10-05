Nuri rocket moved to launchpad on eve of 5th launch

Researchers assemble the units for the Nuri rocket at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in South Jeolla on Sept. 29. KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket was moved to the Naro Space Center launchpad ahead of a final launch-time decision Wednesday.

Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket began its journey to the launchpad Tuesday, a day before its scheduled fifth launch, the country's space agency said.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said the launch team began transporting the rocket at 6 a.m. from the assembly complex to the launchpad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla.

The transportation process is expected to take about 90 minutes, after which the rocket will be erected vertically on the launch platform.

The launch team will then connect the rocket to the umbilical systems, which supply power and other necessary links, and conduct a series of checks in preparation for the injection of fuel and oxidizer.

Preparations at the launchpad are expected to be completed by the end of the day, according to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.

KASA will convene a launch management committee Wednesday to determine the final launch time after reviewing the rocket's technical readiness, weather conditions and the possibility of collisions with existing space objects.





Yonhap