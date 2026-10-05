Nuri rocket moved to launchpad on eve of 5th launch

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Expired armor, exposed officers: Police sent into field with failing vests
Korean police officers are being deployed with body armor beyond its service life, with two of three tested vests failing ballistic performance standards.
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AI-driven hacks on banks leave customers fearing their data is fair game
Breaches at seven Korean financial firms have spurred class-action efforts and renewed concerns that stolen data can be combined across leaks.
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Foreigners, overseas Koreans owe 37.5 billion won in delinquent health insurance premiums
Unpaid national health insurance premiums by foreigners and overseas Koreans have climbed 42 percent since 2021 to $27.9 million, prompting calls for tighter collection and residency monitoring.
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Film industry rallies behind cast and crew of 'The Assassin(s)' after protests outside actor's home
Nineteen industry groups and Korea's culture minister condemned threats against the actors and crew behind the controversial historical drama as the film's team canceled its BIFF appearances for safety reasons.