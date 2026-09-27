Number of South Koreans with family in North Korea down to less than 33,000

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South Korea says Ukraine gave prior notice of Zelensky's North Korean POW disclosure at UN, but not specifics
A presidential official also said a "swift and thorough investigation is underway" into the recent suspected land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone that injured three South Korean soldiers.
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Russia invites North Korea's Kim Jong-un for possible visit
Russia has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit, with dates to be arranged through diplomatic channels as Moscow and Pyongyang deepen military and political ties.
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Lee calls Ukraine's disclosure of North Korean prisoners' transfer to South Korea 'deeply regrettable'
President Lee Jae Myung said President Volodymyr Zelensky violated an agreement to keep the matter confidential by revealing the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea at the UN General Assembly.
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Pyongyang’s foreign minister says North’s will to keep nuclear weapons ‘irreversible’
Choe Son-hui issued the statement in response to talks between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo on a commitment to denuclearization.