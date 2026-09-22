Number of prosecutors to drop to around 85% of current quota under reform

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3 billion won cap on reward for reporting corruption removed
Under the new rules, rewards for whistle-blowing can reach up to 30 percent of recovered funds, depending on the accuracy and contribution of the report.
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Chief justice rejects presidential request to renominate court candidate
Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said the presidential office gave no constitutional basis for seeking a new Supreme Court justice nominee.
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Blue House expresses ‘regret’ over chief justice's refusal to pick new nominee as rift deepens
The presidential office said Jo Hee-de refusal to pick a new recommendation for the top bench “contradicts the Constitution.”
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SME minister nominee's confirmation hearing report adopted
The National Assembly adopted the confirmation report for Ministry of SMEs and Startups nominee Lee So-young despite the PPP's concerns over her qualifications and an apartment controversy.