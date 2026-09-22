Number of prosecutors to drop to around 85% of current quota under reform

The Justice Ministry said the Cabinet approved relevant amendments to reduce the headcount from the 2,292 authorized under prereform law.

The Public Prosecution Service, set to launch Oct. 2 under a sweeping prosecution reform, will initially have 80 to 85 percent of the current statutory quota of prosecutors, with plans for further reductions through a legal revision, the Ministry of Justice said Tuesday.

The Justice Ministry said the Cabinet approved legal amendments on the organization of the Public Prosecution Service and the number of prosecutors, reflecting various public opinions gathered during a legislative notice period from Sept. 4 to 9.

The launch of the new agency is part of the government's reform stripping prosecutors of independent investigative powers.

The amendments include further cuts to investigative personnel from the previously proposed staffing plan, the abolition of three additional deputy chief prosecutor-level posts and eight departments, and the renaming of departments that had drawn controversy.

The number of prosecutors at the new agency, the most contentious issue, will be set at 80 to 85 percent of the 2,292 prosecutors currently authorized under the law on the prosecutor quota.

The ministry said it will seek an amendment to the act to further reduce the number of prosecutors at the new agency.

Starting Oct. 2, police will assume responsibility for all investigations, while prosecutors will be limited to filing indictments and will no longer have independent investigative powers.





Yonhap