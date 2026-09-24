Number of open seats during last year’s Chuseok neared 60,000 per day, data shows

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Underweight or pregnant, doctors don't discriminate when prescribing Mounjaro
Reports show the weight-loss drug is being prescribed outside stated guidelines, including to underweight patients, pregnant women and children, contributing to an increase in adverse events.
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Short track skater Kim Gun-woo denies death reports after social media post
The former national team athlete said an obituary-like post was uploaded to his Instagram without his consent while he could not access the account.
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July births reach seven-year high as birthrate rebound continues
Births rose 11.1 percent in July as more marriages and growing fertility rates extended Korea's demographic rebound into the second half of 2026.
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Special counsel challenges Yoon perjury acquittal
The special counsel appealed a court ruling that cleared former President Yoon Suk Yeol of perjury tied to testimony in ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's insurrection trial.