Number of nonimmigrant U.S. visas for Koreans drops by nearly eight percent

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Trump, Xi agree to establish AI communication channel, oppose tolls on international waterways: White House
The United States and China agreed to a channel for AI-related incidents and opposed tolls on international waterways during Xi Jinping’s Washington visit.
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Tomorrow X Together to join iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour for first time
The Jingle Ball Tour, a music festival that travels to major U.S. cities, will open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas on Dec. 1.
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President Lee lands in Mexico for summit with President Sheinbaum
The president arrived after visiting the United States to discuss trade and investment and meet with Korean residents.
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Trump welcomes Xi as Chinese leader kicks off state visit for summit on trade, AI and security
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a rare welcome on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.