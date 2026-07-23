Number of incarcerated North Korean defectors rises to 172 in 2025

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South Korea, U.S. and Japan reaffirm strong defensive posture against North at ministerial talks
The three countries pledged closer coordination on North Korea, regional security and economic cooperation during discussions on the sidelines of Asean meetings in Manila.
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Seasonal measures for migrants
As vacation travel surges, the Justice Ministry is opening departure checkpoints earlier and adding immigration staff to shorten wait times at Incheon International Airport.
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South Korea detains Tanzania-flagged ship over North sanctions
Seoul said it held the African-flagged cargo vessel Prada at Pyeongtaek after finding evidence it violated UN sanctions on North Korea.
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North Korea honors artists behind memorial to its troops killed in Russia-Ukraine war
Pyongyang awarded state commendations to Mansudae Art Studio artists who built a memorial for North Korean soldiers killed fighting in Russia’s war against Ukraine.