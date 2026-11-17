A table shows the distribution of scores on the tax accountant certification exam. The highlighted figures indicate the number of high scorers. SCREEN CAPTURE

Only two test-takers earned a high score of 90 points or more in the first-stage exam last year, but that number rose to 66 this year.

Korea saw a 33-fold surge in the number of high scorers in the introductory accounting section of this year's state-administered tax accountant certification exam — the same test in which the top scorer admitted to using AI to cheat.

Just one candidate earned 90 points — the threshold for a "high score" — or higher in introductory accounting on the first-stage tax accountant exam in 2024, and only two did so last year. That figure jumped to 66 this year, according to data the Human Resources Development Service of Korea provided to People Power Party Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo on Tuesday.

A similar pattern emerged in the second-round exam. Neither accounting section had a single candidate score at least 90 points in 2024. However, five candidates achieved that mark in Accounting I, and two did so in Accounting II this year.

“Given what we know, shouldn't we consider the possibility that this was organized cheating rather than the wrongdoing of a single individual?” Rep. Ahn said.

The disclosure followed the confession of the highest-scoring candidate on the 63rd tax accountant certification exam, who admitted to using AI and electronic devices, such as a tiny camera, to cheat. The suspect was questioned by police on Tuesday.

The revelations have raised broader concerns about the integrity of Korea's national certification and college entrance exams, as suspicions grow that similar misconduct may have gone undetected.

Police launched an intensive crackdown on exam cheating Monday after establishing a dedicated team to tackle the problem.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]