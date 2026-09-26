Number of foreigners in Korea reaches 2.8 million in August

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Number of international flight passengers up almost 10% despite hikes in oil prices
A total of 68.44 million people took international flights in the first eight months of the year, up 9.8 percent from a year earlier.
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Medal-less again: Korea fails to place marathoner on podium for fourth Asian Games
Japan claimed gold, preserving its standing as Asia's top marathon nation. India, long a marginal presence in the event, delivered a surprise with Sawan Barwal, who took silver.
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Shut out of Middle East, Korea's used car exporters look to Mongolia
Used-car exports totaled $4.28 billion from January through August, putting this year's monthly average about 28 percent below last year's, with the Middle East conflict largely to blame.
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Inaugural World Korean Week to bring thousands of overseas Koreans to Incheon
The five-day event is expected to draw around 2,000 overseas Koreans for a Korean leaders convention, the World Korean Business Convention and other programs.