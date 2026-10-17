Number of deepfake sex videos up for review through August exceeds last year's total

A warning notice about crimes involving deepfake sexual exploitation material is posted near the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency on Aug. 30, 2024. NEWS1

The Korea Communications Standards Commission has received 17,378 cases of sex crime videos that use deepfake technology for review from January to August, a nearly 9.9 percent increase from last year's total of 15,808 cases.

The number of deepfake sex crime videos pending review by a Korean media regulator has surpassed 17,000 as of August, already surpassing last year’s total, data showed on Saturday.

The state-run Korea Communications Standards Commission has received 17,378 cases of sex crime videos — that use deepfake technology — for review from January to August, according to data submitted to Rep. Lee Yeon-hee of the ruling Democratic Party.

This represents a nearly 9.9 percent increase from last year’s total of 15,808 cases.

The number of videos sent for review had gradually increased from 1,913 in 2021 to 3,574 in 2022, 7,187 in 2023 and 23,109 in 2024 before falling to 15,808 in 2025.

“With the number of reviews of deepfake sexual content already exceeding last year’s annual total, it is essential to closely examine the current situation and response mechanisms,” Rep. Lee said, calling for effective measures to prevent the spread of the content and protect victims.





Yonhap