Number of deepfake sex videos up for review through August exceeds last year's total

The Korea Communications Standards Commission has received 17,378 cases of sex crime videos that use deepfake technology for review from January to August, a nearly 9.9 percent increase from last year's total of 15,808 cases.

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(대전=뉴스1) 김기태 기자 = 30일 대전경찰청에서 경찰, 대전시, 대전시교육청 등 유관기관 관계자들이 딥페이크 성 착취물 관련 범죄 집중단속 회의를 하고 있다.대전경찰은 중·고등학교 151곳을 대상으로 학교전담경찰관이 딥페이크 영상 성범죄 특별 범죄 예방 교육을 진행할 계획이다.또, 특별수사 2팀, 모니터링 1팀, 디지털 포렌식·피해자 보호지원반에 25명을 투입해 수사에 착수했으며, 내년 3월까지 집중단속을 실시한다. 2024.8.30/뉴스1
A warning notice about crimes involving deepfake sexual exploitation material is posted near the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency on Aug. 30, 2024.

The number of deepfake sex crime videos pending review by a Korean media regulator has surpassed 17,000 as of August, already surpassing last year’s total, data showed on Saturday.

The state-run Korea Communications Standards Commission has received 17,378 cases of sex crime videos — that use deepfake technology — for review from January to August, according to data submitted to Rep. Lee Yeon-hee of the ruling Democratic Party.

This represents a nearly 9.9 percent increase from last year’s total of 15,808 cases.

The number of videos sent for review had gradually  increased from 1,913 in 2021 to 3,574 in 2022, 7,187 in 2023 and 23,109 in 2024 before falling to 15,808 in 2025.

“With the number of reviews of deepfake sexual content already exceeding last year’s annual total, it is essential to closely examine the current situation and response mechanisms,” Rep. Lee said, calling for effective measures to prevent the spread of the content and protect victims.


Yonhap

sex crimes korea communications standards commission korea deepfake social affairs

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