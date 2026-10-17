Number of deepfake sex videos up for review through August exceeds last year's total

Read more
-
Factory fire in Bucheon likely occurred after flammable vapor in paint thinner ignited
Authorities suspect that toluene, a flammable ingredient in paint thinner, emitted vapors that ignited from a spark caused by electrical discharge or friction. The factory's cleaning room — where the fire seemingly originated — also reportedly lacked safety equipment.
-
Family of firefighter who died in factory fire calls for investigation into incident, alleges mismanagement
Kim Jin-seok's family has raised the possibility that his respiratory protection equipment failed and claims that "the tragedy ultimately resulted from the command's misjudgment and the absence of an on-site control system."
-
Firefighter dies after Bucheon factory fire
One firefighter died, and seven others, including two factory workers, were injured in the incident. The deceased firefighter will be posthumously promoted from fire sergeant to lieutenant in honor of his sacrifice.
-
Seoul apartment prices rise for 88th straight week despite housing curbs
Seoul apartment prices rose for an 88th consecutive week as demand lifted cheaper districts and nearby Gyeonggi areas, while Gangnam prices continued to fall.