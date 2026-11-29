Temperatures are forecast to rise from below freezing in the morning to as high as 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day.

The weekend cold snap is expected to ease on Monday, with daytime highs reaching 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) and temperatures rising above seasonal averages.

Morning lows are forecast to range from minus 3 to 7 degrees Celsius on Monday, with daytime highs of 14 to 20 degrees Celsius, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday.

Morning temperatures will be near or slightly above seasonal averages, with warmer-than-usual conditions expected from the afternoon.

Temperatures in the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon and inland areas of the Gyeongsang region will drop below freezing in the morning before rising during the day.

Most parts of the country will experience a wide gap of around 15 degrees Celsius between daytime and nighttime temperatures.

Very strong winds are also expected in eastern Gangwon and the northeastern mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang.

Gusts of 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour) or higher — and 90 kilometers per hour or higher at higher elevations — are expected in mountainous areas of Gangwon and northeastern North Gyeongsang from early Monday morning, along Gangwon's eastern coast from the afternoon and along the northern stretch of North Gyeongsang's eastern coast from the evening. Strong wind advisories may be issued for these areas.

Extremely dry conditions are expected across eastern parts of the country, particularly in eastern Gangwon and along the coast of North Gyeongsang. Extra caution is advised to prevent wildfires and other fires.

Extremely light rain is forecast for northern inland areas of Gyeonggi and northern inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon between the early hours of Monday and the morning, as well as mountainous areas of Jeju Island between the morning and afternoon.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]