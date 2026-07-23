Note points to financial hardship in Uijeongbu family deaths, police says

Police say a note points to severe financial hardship in the deaths of a couple and their two children found at an apartment complex in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi.

Financial hardship is believed to have been behind the deaths of a family of four found at an apartment complex in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, last Friday, police said Thursday.

A note left by the husband described severe financial difficulties, struggling to make ends meet on an income of around the minimum wage.

At around 12:55 p.m. last Friday, the bodies of a married couple in their 40s were found in a flower bed outside an apartment building in Uijeongbu. Inside their apartment, police discovered the bodies of the couple's two children, aged 12 and 8.

The couple had reportedly fallen about three months behind on utility payments, including gas bills and apartment maintenance fees.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the deaths while considering the possibility that the family took their own lives after losing hope amid mounting financial difficulties.

An autopsy has also been conducted by the National Forensic Service, which found no signs of external injuries or other unusual findings on the children's bodies.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]