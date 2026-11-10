Not chipping in? Semiconductor boom fails to spread the wealth.

A traditional market in Seoul YONHAP

A Seoul mother checked her bank app before grocery shopping. Her paycheck is unchanged, but higher loan interest and food prices have forced her to cut family travel and buy her children’s items secondhand.

She isn’t alone. The financial pressures facing many households stand in stark contrast to Korea’s economic headlines. The country’s semiconductor industry is booming: Chip exports reached $56.4 billion last month, up 259.4 percent from a year earlier.

Semiconductor exports have been reaching levels never seen before, but most ordinary households are not seeing the same improvement in their finances. This growth brings more money to chip companies and the businesses that supply them, but workers in other fields are not necessarily benefiting from this growth.





A trading room inside Hana Bank in central Seoul on Nov. 2 NEWS1





Record profits, limited paychecks

An increase in semiconductor production doesn’t automatically mean more jobs. Production in industries including chips increased by 25 percent in 2024, but employment declined by some 2,900 workers, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The majority of semiconductor producers, such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, rely heavily on automated production that does not require as many workers as traditional manufacturing.

Korea’s GDP grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, but employment grew only about 0.6 percent in the same period. Some of the disparity may be attributed to the fact that semiconductor companies depend on sophisticated machines and automated production facilities. This allows companies to increase production without hiring more workers, so even if semiconductor companies increase production and profits, the growth does not translate into more jobs.

Since semiconductor production is capital-intensive and employs relatively few workers, most Koreans who are self-employed or run a small business, as well as employees of those businesses and workers in the service sector, see little direct gain. The Korea Development Institute, in its August Economic Outlook Update, estimated that more than half of this year’s growth comes from semiconductors and related investment, while noting that most workers remain outside these sectors. For ordinary households, the result is growth measured in corporate profits and export figures, but not necessarily in larger paychecks or better job opportunities.





The headquarters of SK hynix in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 28 NEWS1





Where the semiconductor money goes

The concentration of wealth is the most visible at the corporate level. The country’s headline export success depends on a handful of large firms, particularly Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, rather than a variety of small- and medium-sized enterprises. In the second quarter of this year, the top 10 exporters, primarily in the semiconductor and technology industries, accounted for 55.3 percent of Korea’s total exports, while the top 100 accounted for 76.3 percent.

Profits also tend to flow upward through ownership. Since leading chipmakers are large listed corporations, a meaningful portion of their earnings is returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, while performance bonuses are only given to a small group of employees. In its July 2026 Regional Economic Report, the BOK found that wage increases and capital gains from the semiconductor boom are concentrated among high-income, high-asset households — for whom additional income is less likely to translate into broad consumer spending.

Household income and debt illustrate the difference between households and the chip industry. According to a 2025 household survey, average household income increased by 3.4 percent to 74.27 million won ($55,000) in 2024, but household debt also increased by 4.4 percent, reaching 95.34 million won by March 2025, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Household spending also increased by 1.7 percent in 2025, but after accounting for consumer inflation, actual spending decreased by 0.4 percent, according to the Data Ministry’s Household Income and Expenditure Trends report last year. In other words, even when families spent more money, they could not necessarily buy more than before.

Everyday expenses such as food and housing continue to take up a large part of household income, making it harder for families to save money or spend on other things. While exports continue to grow, many families are still dealing with debt and an increasing cost of living.





Fruit is displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 12, 2024, as rising food prices continue to burden Korean households. YONHAP





Why purchasing power declines

Regardless of exports, multiple external economic factors are reducing the purchasing power of ordinary people in Korea.

One factor is the weakening of the won. According to the Korea Securities Finance Corporation, the exchange rate reached as high as 1,554 won against the dollar in July. Korea depends on imported energy, food and raw materials, but a weaker currency increases the cost of these goods. Businesses often pass these additional costs on to consumers, forcing households to spend more on everyday necessities and leaving less available for other purchases, slowing overall economic activity.

Raises also struggle to keep up with rising living costs. Rising prices can overpower increases in worker salaries, leaving little improvement in their actual financial situation. This especially affects households with low income, which need to spend a larger portion of their earnings on basic needs. According to the Data Ministry, the bottom 20 percent of households spent 68 percent of their consumption expenditure on food, housing and medical costs in 2024, compared with 45.1 percent for the top 20 percent. Even when their income increases, they may still struggle to afford the same goods and services as before.





SK hynix's DDR5 server memory chips are displayed at a semiconductor exhibition in Seoul on Oct. 23, 2024. YONHAP





Korea’s uneven economic recovery

Looking ahead, economists disagree on how long Korea’s semiconductor boom will last. In a Yonhap report from Aug. 23, Park Jeong-woo, an economist at Nomura Securities, said rising demand for AI inference and limited semiconductor supply could keep the market strong beyond 2027.

Joo Won, the deputy director of economic research at the Hyundai Research Institute, on the other hand, warns that the chip supercycle could peak sooner than expected, offering a more cautious review than suggested.

Another question is whether the boom can benefit households and individuals. A BOK report on Aug. 31 by researchers Jung Hee-wan and Lee Jae-ho found that consumption in semiconductor-benefiting regions, including Icheon and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi and Cheongju, North Chungcheong, was up to 4 percent higher than elsewhere after bonus payments began in January of last year. The report estimated that the cumulative increase in consumption could reach 1.7 trillion won by the end of this year. However, the researchers stressed that lasting effects will depend on whether the boom creates new jobs, rather than only expanding the current market for semiconductors.

Ultimately, the key question is whether ordinary citizens can share in the economic gain generated by the semiconductor boom.

“Policy should widen its focus […] and obtain tangible economic gains for ordinary citizens,” Lee Jeong-hee, a professor of economics at Chung-Ang University, told the Kyunghyang Shinmun on Sept. 7.





BY CHO MIN-JUN, KANG JU-EON, HAN JOON-WOO, JANG WOO-JIN AND CHOI WON-JUN [jsen1j@nate.com, jueonk10@gmail.com, jwhan29@kis.ac, wjjang29@kis.ac, wjchoi29@kis.ac]