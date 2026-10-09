North's military personnel seen at airport, suggests parade preparations underway: RFA

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North Korean leader's sister calls South's medical aid offer an 'insult' and 'provocation'
Kim Yo-jong claimed that the South's medical aid proposal and accusations against the North over a recent land mine explosion near the inter-Korean border were intended to damage Pyongyang's reputation and image.
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South Korea presses North at UN over alleged border mine explosion
Seoul said a joint investigation found North Korea deliberately planted a mine south of the military demarcation line, injuring three soldiers.
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North Korea appears to build fence south of MDL, raising DMZ clash fears
South Korea is analyzing imagery of a possible North Korean fence south of the military demarcation line, heightening fears of accidental border clashes.
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Unification minister downplays North Korean mine provocation
Military investigators called the blast a deliberate provocation, while Unification Minister Chung Dong-young instead described it as an accident.