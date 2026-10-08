North's Kim Yo-jong rejects Seoul's medical aid plan as political provocation

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea SCREEN CAPTURE

North Korea on Thursday rejected South Korea's plan to send medical equipment to the North, with Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, dismissing it as another staged political stunt by Seoul.

“This is an insult to our state, a mutated form of political provocation and a grave act of infringement on our sovereignty that defies our state law,” she said in a statement.

The South Korean government sought a United Nations sanctions exemption to provide North Korea with medical supplies worth about $6.75 million and is reportedly working to send the shipment as early as next month.

Kim took particular offense at Seoul pledging to help improve essential medical services for vulnerable groups while citing shortages of medicine and medical equipment and worsening health conditions in the North.

She further claimed that Seoul knew the North would never accept the equipment but went ahead with the plan anyway to score political points by setting its humanitarian gesture against the North's refusal.

Kim also criticized Seoul's response to the recent mine explosion, calling the incident a “self-staged farce.”

The blast occurred on Sept. 21 in the western section of the demilitarized zone, and the explosions seriously injured several South Korean soldiers, among them a reconnaissance battalion commander. On Monday, a joint military task force concluded that the mines had been planted by the North. Defense officials called the incident a clear violation of the Armistice Agreement.

Kim said Seoul's handling of the mine blast, paired with the aid offer, showed it had no real interest in mending ties, and ruled out any improvement in inter-Korean relations.

She closed by saying the South remains the North's most hostile enemy, and that relations between the two will stay hostile for good.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



