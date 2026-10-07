North's Kim vows to deepen 'strategic' ties with Russia in letter to Putin

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North Korea backs 'One China' policy, blames U.S. for regional instability
In an article carried by the state-run newspaper, an analyst accused the United States of "escalating the situation" in the Taiwan Strait, which is "an internal affair of China."
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North Korea warns of 'immediate, powerful' response if South violates 'even a millimeter' of territory
Statement by North Korea's foreign ministry comes a day after South Korea's military cleared a minefield near the inter-Korean border
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Seoul, Washington reaffirm North Korea denuclearization
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said South Korea and the United States remain aligned on a phased strategy to halt and dismantle North Korea’s nuclear program.
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Ukraine’s apology over POW transfer disclosure falls short, South Korea's top envoy says
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said South Korea is considering firm measures, including recalling its ambassador, after Ukraine revealed the prisoners’ transfer to Seoul.