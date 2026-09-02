North's Kim vows strong ties with Vietnam in National Day letter

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over a party meeting in broadcast carried by Korean Central TV on Aug. 26. YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed plans to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in a National Day letter to President To Lam.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to deepening ties with Vietnam in a letter to President To Lam marking the country's 81st founding anniversary, Pyongyang's state media said.

"I take this opportunity to express the belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and two countries would grow stronger in conformity with the spirit of the agreement reached at our meeting in Pyongyang in October last year," Kim wrote in the letter, released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Wednesday marks Vietnam's National Day, commemorating the country's independence from France and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945.

The two countries have been moving steadily closer since the October summit. Lam's visit at that time marked the first by a top Vietnamese leader to the North in 18 years.

In May, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung visited the North for talks with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui.

The following month, the two countries' security ministers held talks in Pyongyang to discuss ways to expand cooperation on public security and law enforcement.





Yonhap