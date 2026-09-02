North's Kim vows strong ties with Vietnam in National Day letter

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White House official says Trump remains open to talks with Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'
Some observers read the White House's reluctance to explicitly invoke North Korea's complete denuclearization — in contrast to the State Department's clearer language — as reflecting the U.S. president's own priorities.
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Ex-White House security advisor says Trump may seek Pyongyang summit with North's Kim
Former national security adviser John Bolton said U.S. President Donald Trump might attempt to meet Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, warning of unpredictable risks.
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Father flees to Korea alone after daughter kidnapped over gambling debt in Vietnam
The Korean teenager was rescued by embassy officials and police after loan sharks in Hanoi abducted her over her father's unpaid gambling debts.
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North recalls ambassador to Britain over sanctions on youth camp tied to Russian relocation of Ukrainians
Pyongyang downgraded diplomatic ties after London put the Songdowon camp on a list of groups accused of assisting Moscow's efforts to indoctrinate children.