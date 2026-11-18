U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on June 30, 2019. REUTERS/YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a naval university and construction sites on the east coast as speculation grows over a possible meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a naval university and construction sites on the country's eastern coast, state media reported Thursday, amid speculation over a possible meeting between him and U.S. President Donald Trump visiting China.

Kim visited Kim Jong Suk Naval University and key construction sites in South Hamgyong Province the previous day, accompanied by Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim's whereabouts have drawn keen attention as Trump arrived Shenzhen, China, Wednesday to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and for trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in meeting Kim again. Before departing for Asia on Monday, he told reporters that he might meet Kim in China.





Yonhap



