North's Kim may skip APEC, but his shadow looms large over summit

From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are seen ahead of a military parade in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2025. TASS/YONHAP

North Korea’s dispatch of Kim Jong-un’s closest aide to Moscow signals an effort to shape talks among the United States, China and Russia from afar.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may be missing from the multilateral Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, but his absence could speak louder than his presence. Through Moscow, the North Korean leader appears determined to make his presence felt without setting foot at the gathering and to shape the conversation from afar.

Kim’s closest confidant, Jo Yong-won, led a high-level North Korean delegation to Moscow on Saturday — ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. Jo is the secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Jo’s visit to Russia followed a separate mission to China earlier this month, as the regime stepped up strategic coordination with Beijing and Moscow ahead of the summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A North Korean delegation headed by Jo flew to Moscow on a special aircraft Saturday, according to a front-page report in Sunday's the Rodong Sinmun. An English-language report of the state media likened the trip to a sign of stronger “militant friendship […] and relations of alliance” between the two countries.

The invitation came from Dmitry Medvedev, a close Putin ally who chairs the United Russia party and serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council. North Korean outlets have offered little insight into Jo's plans in Moscow. But observers have raised the possibility of a meeting with Putin.

By comparison, Putin received North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui when she traveled to Moscow in September.

Passengers walk through at an airport past display boards promoting the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation China 2026 summit, in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 10. AP/YONHAP

Far from a typical diplomatic envoy, Jo is one of Kim's most trusted confidants. He has held powerful positions in the Organization and Guidance Department, where he oversaw party appointments and internal inspections. His constant presence at Kim's side has earned him the moniker “shadow aide.”

The timing of Jo's trip is no coincidence, analysts suggest. Ahead of the trilateral summit between Washington, Beijing and Moscow, Kim may be using his closest confidant to deliver a personal message to Putin.

The Moscow visit followed an earlier diplomatic mission to China, where a delegation headed by senior Workers' Party official Kim Song-nam arrived on Nov. 3.

North Korea has raised the diplomatic stakes with its Moscow delegation. The decision may stem from a belief that Russia — unlike the more cautious China — is relatively open to recognizing the North as a de facto nuclear-armed state and relaxing sanctions.

South Korea is not sitting on the diplomatic sidelines. President Lee Jae Myung will attend the Asean summit in Manila and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, where he plans to press the Korean Peninsula issue.

APEC could give Lee a chance to engage both Beijing and Washington. A summit with Xi is likely, and the South Korean president is expected to seek dialogue with Trump as well.

Jo Yong-won, a close confidant of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, departs for Russia on Nov. 14, in a photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on Nov. 15. NEWS1

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has already contacted their top diplomats. He urged his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday to take a constructive approach to Korean Peninsula issues and held an informal exchange with Rubio on Tuesday.

Much will depend on what message the leaders of China, Russia and the United States send to North Korea at their trilateral summit on Thursday.

“China and Russia's opposition makes it hard to imagine the three leaders issuing an unequivocal statement on their shared commitment to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula,” said Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University's Department of North Korean Studies. “North Korea stands to benefit considerably from this dynamic. Trump could turn to Beijing and Moscow for help in opening a dialogue with Kim Jong-un.”





BY LEE YU-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



