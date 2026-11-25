North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, inspects a nuclear material production facility at an unspecified location on Nov. 25 in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected nuclear material facilities and called for tactical nuclear weapons to be used across a wider range of missions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited nuclear material production facilities and a research institute and called for using tactical nuclear weapons across a wide range of missions, state media reported Thursday.

Kim visited the sites the previous day to review progress on the nuclear strategy set out at a key party congress earlier this year, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. It did not disclose where the facilities are located.

During his inspection, Kim said North Korea is “systematically and steadily expanding nuclear-material production capacity” to strengthen and advance the country’s nuclear arsenal. He stressed the need to use tactical nuclear weapons in “diverse areas for various missions.”

He called the task “important and urgent,” citing the military value of such weapons in modern warfare and “the unavoidable reality of sharing a border” with what he called “the most dangerous hostile country.”

Kim also voiced concern that the United States is driving “nuclear proliferation” among its Northeast Asian allies by pursuing nuclear sharing and joint use of nuclear weapons to build a “global nuclear military alliance system.”

He said the security situation makes it all the more necessary to build up the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Kim said the country’s nuclear status is “irreversible,” enshrined in its constitution, and not open to change, regardless of external claims, according to the report.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, second from left, inspects a nuclear material production facility at an unspecified location on Nov. 25 in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. YONHAP

At the ninth congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in February, Pyongyang reaffirmed its status as an “irreversible” nuclear-armed state and pledged to further strengthen its nuclear deterrent under a five-year military modernization plan.

Kim said North Korea would not “seek recognition or approval from any other countries” for its nuclear status, adding that what matters is the ability to “deter, control and retaliate against nuclear threats in the worst case scenario.”

Any attempt to deny or undermine the country’s “constitutional status” will be considered “the most toxic violation of sovereignty and interference in internal affairs,” and North Korea will regard it as “a declaration of war,” he said.

The latest KCNA report marked the fourth such occasion of Kim visiting a nuclear facility, following trips in September 2024, January 2025 and June this year.





Yonhap