North's Kim honors troops deployed to Russia on founding anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a ceremony marking 78th anniversary of the regime's foundation in Pyongyang on Sept. 9 in a photo carried by Korean Central News Agency. YONHAP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un honored troops deployed to Russia with “special thanks and high tribute” Wednesday during celebrations of the country’s 78th founding anniversary.

The regime-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday reported that Kim applauded “overseas compatriots” and their organizations during his speech at a national flag-hoisting and oath-taking ceremony.

It noted that the regime leader “paid special thanks and high tribute to the commanding officers and soldiers of the army involved in overseas military operations,” which refers to North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia to fight against Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a ceremony marking 78th anniversary of the regime's foundation in Pyongyang on Sept. 9 in a photo carried by Rodong Sinmun. NEWS1

“Our ideal is being realized rapidly thanks to patriotism, voluntary service and devoted contributions by all citizens praying for the country's prosperity,” Kim said, as quoted by the KCNA. “Our fighting morale for reaching the goal has also been greatly boosted.”

Kim also invoked patriotism and devotion as he called on North Koreans to reaffirm their loyalty to the regime.

“The national prestige and dignity have been further enhanced year by year, thanks to the arduous struggle of the [North] Korean people, alongside their ever-soaring spirit to bring earlier a dignified, powerful, peaceful, secure, revolutionary and prosperous era,” Kim said.

An honor guard of the Korean People’s Army raised the national flag during the ceremony, watched by Kim and senior party, government and military officials, including members of the Workers’ Party’s politburo presidium. Kim and the officials held red scarves in their hands as they took an oath pledging loyalty to the socialist system and the regime.

Kim later met a group of honorees from various fields, including exemplary industrial workers, who had been invited to the anniversary events. He offered words of encouragement and joined them for commemorative photos.

A celebratory performance marking the 78th anniversary was also held in front of the Pyongyang Assembly Hall. Kim skipped the performance, which was attended by members of the politburo presidium, party and government officials, model workers and other honorees.

A banquet for the model workers and other honorees was held at the People’s Palace of Culture, where Premier Pak Thae-song delivered a congratulatory address.

Flag-raising ceremonies and other commemorative events were held across the country. Residents laid flowers at cemeteries and memorials across the country, including Mansu Hill, according to the Rodong Sinmun. Statues of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong-il stand on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, meets with honorees during a ceremony marking 78th anniversary of the regime's foundation in Pyongyang on Sept. 9 in a photo carried by Korean Central News Agency. YONHAP

In Pyongyang, celebratory performances were staged in different districts, including a concert and circus show by regime-backed artists. The city also held a women's dance gathering. Similar performances and dances by young people, students and members of the women’s union took place in other parts of the country.

Congratulatory messages from foreign leaders continued to arrive following those from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim received flower baskets and congratulatory messages from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the Rodong Sinmun reported.

North Korea established its government on Sept. 9, 1948, with Kim Il Sung at its helm. It has since observed the date as the founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]