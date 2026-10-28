North's Kim calls for combat readiness at photo session with army company leaders

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Mun Se-gwang wept in remorse before his execution (KOR)
A former intelligence official revisits the 1974 assassination attempt on President Park Chung Hee and the evidence surrounding North Korea's alleged role.
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China unlikely to broker Trump-Kim summit, U.S. experts say
U.S. experts say Beijing may offer a venue but is unlikely to take diplomatic risks to restart talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
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Mun Se-gwang wept in remorse before his execution
A former intelligence official revisits the 1974 assassination attempt on President Park Chung Hee and the evidence surrounding North Korea's alleged role.
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Kim Jong-un's China trip may signal North Korea-U.S. summit preparations
South Korea's unification minister said the security-heavy delegations suggest Kim Jong-un's trip may have involved more than economic cooperation.