North's exports jump 30% on year to post 8-year high in 2025

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When political goals override security strategy (KOR)
Rushed defense reforms, from Opcon transfer to academy integration, could weaken Korea's readiness and deterrence.
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U.S. removes sanctions on 84 targets in 'modernization' effort
The U.S. Treasury Department explained that the targets, including a North Korean firm, comprised deceased individuals, defunct entities or targets sanctioned decades ago.
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The Kospi that cried sidecar: 41 trading curbs triggered this year, but to what effect?
Questions are mounting over whether Korea’s sidecar system actually calms market volatility.
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Kimchi gets U.S. government's endorsement as exports break records
The U.S. federal dietary recommendation is yet another first for Korea's fermented staple as it gains wider traction and more fans across the United States.