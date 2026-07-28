North's exports jump 30% on year to post 8-year high in 2025

North Korean troops march in formation during a Victory Day ceremony in Pyongyang on July 27. RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1

Outbound shipments reached $468.59 million, primarily on prepared feathers and down, minerals, steel and watches.

North Korea's exports rose sharply to an eight-year high in 2025 as the country's trade continued to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, data showed Tuesday.

North Korea exported $468.59 million worth of goods last year, up 30 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra).

The figure marked the highest level since 2017, when the country's goods exports reached $1.77 billion.

The reclusive country's exports have steadily increased in recent years after plunging in 2020 due to the global outbreak.

Its imports totaled $2.66 billion, up 13.9 percent from a year earlier, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.19 billion.

China was North Korea's biggest trade partner, accounting for 98.2 percent of its total trade.

The trade deficit with China rose 11.9 percent to $2.19 billion last year.

Prepared feathers and down, minerals, steel, mineral fuels, and watches and watch parts were North Korea's major export items, the latest Kotra data showed.





Yonhap