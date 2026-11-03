North takes issue with Japan’s deployment of missile system, drills with U.S.

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Locked phone stalls probe into killing of Japanese woman in Cheonan
Police investigating the killing of a Japanese woman in Cheonan say her locked cellphone is hindering efforts to establish the suspect’s motive and their relationship.
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Lessons from Hanoi: Korea, U.S. must rethink North Korea strategy (KOR)
As a possible Trump-Kim meeting nears, Seoul and Washington must avoid repeating the failed 2019 summit’s mistakes.
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Kim Yo-jong calls FBI's crypto theft probe 'political provocation'
Kim Jong-un's sister said the U.S. allegation over more than $6 billion stolen from Binance reflects Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang.
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North Korea tests cruise missile warhead, days after cluster bomb test
North Korea said it tested a dispersal warhead for a strategic cruise missile, days after reporting a cluster bomb test for tactical ballistic missiles.